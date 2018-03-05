medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Financial Strain in Breast Cancer Greater Among Black Women than White Women

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 3, 2018 at 11:27 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Breast cancer hits black women more than white women financially, found a study by researchers at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Financial Strain in Breast Cancer Greater Among Black Women than White Women
Financial Strain in Breast Cancer Greater Among Black Women than White Women

The researchers, who published their findings in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, surveyed women who were diagnosed with breast cancer in North Carolina between 2008 and 2013. They found that two years after a diagnosis with breast cancer, 58 percent of black women reported a negative financial impact of cancer, compared with 39 percent of white women.

"Financial hardship plays a role in delays, discontinuation and omission of treatment, and thus may correlate with racial disparities in breast cancer death," said UNC Lineberger's Stephanie Wheeler, the study's lead author and an associate professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. "With cancer care costs rapidly increasing, culturally appropriate strategies are urgently needed to address this problem."

The researchers analyzed survey data from the Carolina Breast Cancer Study, the largest population-based study of breast cancer in North Carolina. Launched in 1993, the Carolina Breast Cancer Study aims to improve the understanding of breast cancer, and particularly why the disease's fatality rate is higher in African-American women. The study is in its third phase, and is focused on how treatment decisions, access to care and financial or geographic barriers impact breast cancer outcomes.

The new study, led by Wheeler, included 1,265 white women, and 1,229 black women. On average, black women in the analysis were slightly younger, and they presented with higher-stage disease at the time of diagnosis. They more often received chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and were more likely to present with comorbid conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. They were also more socioeconomically disadvantaged, with lower average household incomes, education, and higher rates of Medicaid and no insurance.

Nearly half of the women - 48 percent - experienced negative financial impact from breast cancer, but the researchers said it was strikingly higher among black women. Even after they controlled for differences in clinical variables such as age, stage at diagnosis, comorbidities and cancer treatments received, they found that black women were significantly more likely to experience higher cancer-related financial burden.

Black women more often reported having a barrier to their care that caused them to delay or refuse recommended treatment because of cost (24 percent of black women compared to 11 percent of white women). Black women also had a greater likelihood of losing a job (14 percent compared to 6 percent of white women). While it was a small share overall, black women more often lost private health insurance (5 percent versus 1 percent of white women).

Wheeler said that although the study didn't evaluate why the women may have lost private health insurance, it could have occurred as a result of a job loss or because of reduced hours at work that would put them below the threshold of qualifying for employer-sponsored health insurance.

"Employer-sponsored health insurance and paid sick leave are often reserved for employees with higher earnings, full-time status, and more generous benefits, which may correlate also with race," she said.

Wheeler said work is ongoing to understand how patients communicate about cancer costs, and seek financial support, as well as to explore efforts to better connect patients with resources, and to try to reduce the financial burden of care.

"Wealth in our society is a complex construct, including not only how much money a person earns, but also the generosity of their health insurance benefits, the savings and assets that they can pull from in a time of crisis, and the flexibility of their commitments at work and at home," said UNC Lineberger's Katherine Reeder-Hayes, MD, MBA, MSc, an assistant professor in the UNC School of Medicine Division of Hematology/Oncology and the study's senior author. "We need to do more work to understand why black women, even at similar income and education levels, seem to be more vulnerable to financial toxicity of breast cancer."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Breast Cancer during Pregnancy

Breast Cancer during Pregnancy

Management of breast cancer during pregnancy or pregnancy associated breast cancer requires special consideration to avoid harm to the fetus.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Torticollis

Torticollis

Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Torticollis Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...