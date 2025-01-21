Fighting Cancer: How Age Makes a Difference in Immune Defense

Children’s immune systems respond differently to cancer compared to adults, highlighting the need for tailored immunotherapies and precision medicine in pediatric cancer treatment.

Systems-level immunomonitoring in children with solid tumors to enable precision medicine - (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(24)01427-2)

Age influences the immune system’s power in the fight against cancer, finds a new study.Researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital in Sweden have found how children's immune systems respond to different types of cancer based on their age. Published in the journal, the study shows key differences between the immune responses of children and adults, offering potential for new, personalized treatments for childhood cancer ().“The activation of the immune system is crucial to our ability to fight cancer, but differs between children and adults,” says Petter Brodin, professor of pediatric immunology at the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health, Karolinska Institutet, and pediatrician at the Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital, Karolinska University Hospital. “If we’re to properly treat childhood cancer, we need to find out how the child’s immune system is activated and regulated in children with cancer and what factors affect their immune responses.”The study comprised 191 children between the ages of 0 to 18 who were diagnosed with different types of solid tumors at the Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital between 2018 and 2024. The researchers analyzed tumor tissue and blood samples to determine the genetic mutations in the tumors and ascertain which genes are and are not active in the immune system. “Precision medicine in cancer has mostly focused on the tumor properties,” explains Professor Brodin. “By characterizing the immune system, we’re introducing an entirely new dimension that will be instrumental in shaping the future of childhood cancer therapy.”The results show that the immune system of children and adults do not react the same to cancer, and that different tumors activate the immune response to varying degrees.“What we can see is that children’s tumors are generally less inflammatory and have fewer mutations, which means that they likely appear less foreign to the immune system and that the immune system therefore doesn’t attack the tumors as forcefully,” says Professor Brodin. “Having said this, there are large individual variations, which underlines the importance of precision medicine, which is to say the adapting of treatment to individual patients. Our study shows how this can be done in practice.”The results might explain why children do not benefit from immunotherapeutic treatments such as checkpoint inhibitors, a type of biological therapy that makes immune cells more effective against the tumor by blocking the proteins that disengage them.“This requires the immune cells to be activated against the tumor,” says Professor Brodin. “We show that the child’s immune cells are often initially not activated against the tumor, which means that checkpoint inhibitors won’t work. Children likely need different types of immunotherapies that are more focused on triggering the immune cells to attack the tumor cells from scratch.”Having tracked the immune response over time and during treatment in some of the children, the researchers were able to measure changes in the population of killer T cells (i.e. the cells whose job it is to kill the tumor).“This is something that we could make clinical use of today to judge the therapeutic effect and adjust the treatment to every individual patient,” he continues. “We’ll now be testing this on a larger scale as we believe that it can be a useful complement to the genetic analyses of tumors that are already being done in routine care.”Source-Eurekalert