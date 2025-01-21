About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Maha Kumbh 2025: World-Class Healthcare for Pilgrims and Public

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 21 2025 5:34 PM

Maha Kumbh 2025 brings advanced healthcare with free eye care, AI tools, and emergency services, enhancing safety for millions of pilgrims.

Maha Kumbh 2025, is a spiritual gathering and an important Hindu pilgrimage celebrated every 12 years. This mass gathering has been improvised with world-class healthcare services this year (1 Trusted Source
Healing at the Maha Kumbh 2025

Go to source).
Rameshwar, a 55-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was rushed to the Central Hospital with severe chest pain. The special medical facilities arranged for Maha Kumbh have benefited him by saving his life with the quick response of ICU specialists and modern equipment.

Free Eye Care, AI Tools, and Advanced Medical Services for Pilgrims

A major healthcare effort of this year’s Maha Kumbh is the Netra Kumbh (Eye Fair), an initiative focused on combating vision problems. Spread across 10 acres, it offers free eye check-ups, and 3,00,000 eyeglasses, and aims to conduct 5,00,000 OPDs. With over 10,000 daily eye consultations, the Netra Kumbh aims for a Guinness World Record. It also encourages eye donations to help over 15 million blind individuals in India.

The Central Hospital at Maha Kumbh has 100 beds, and ICU facilities, and conducts emergency procedures. It has treated over 10,000 patients so far. A Sub-Central Hospital in Sector 24 has 25 more beds, offering all medical services. The hospital admitted up to 900 patients on January 1, showcasing the scale and efficiency of these healthcare arrangements.

AI-powered language tools bridge communication gaps between doctors and patients in 22 regional and 19 global languages. Medical observation rooms at major railway stations like Prayagraj Junction are equipped with ECG machines and defibrillators, ensuring emergency care for traveling pilgrims.

Tradition Meets Modern Healthcare at Maha Kumbh 2025

The healthcare system is supported by 240 doctors, 40 dormitories, and region-specific meals for staff. Dr. Jasmine oversaw the delivery of a couple from Fatehpur at the Central Hospital. She confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy and safe. The baby boy was named Jamuna Prasad inspired by the sacred Yamuna River. This highlights the event’s success with tradition and advancements.

Maha Kumbh 2025 sets a new standard for healthcare from advanced ICUs to the visionary Netra Kumbh, all the efforts highlight the Uttar Pradesh Government’s commitment to making Maha Kumbh a safe and healthy spiritual experience.

Reference:
  1. Healing at the Maha Kumbh 2025 - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2091178)


Source-Medindia
