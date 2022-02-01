About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Fight Off the Dandruff This Winter Season by Ten Easy Hacks

by Karishma Abhishek on January 2, 2022 at 11:54 PM
Fight Off the Dandruff This Winter Season by Ten Easy Hacks

Fight off the dryness and itchiness of the scalp caused by dandruff this season by ten easy yet cool hacks.

A dry, itchy scalp is the most common cause of dandruff in the winter. A number of variables contribute to this, including dry, chilly air and a high prevalence of the Malassezia fungus. If you want to reduce and treat dandruff, you'll need to utilise the correct hair care products for the job. Dandruff is by far the most inconvenient and humiliating hair issue.

Dandruff can be caused by stress, a change in climate (severe heat or cold), an overabundance of fatty foods, a change in shampoo, excessive sweat, and even pollution. Dandruff flares up when Malassezia, a naturally occurring microorganism on the scalp, is worsened by any of these circumstances.

Dr. Amrendra Kumar, Consultant Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Director of DermaClinix shares 10 tricks to drive away dandruff this winter are as follows:
  • Avoid direct heat- One of the most common causes of a flaky scalp is excessive heat. Wet hair can cause headaches and colds, which is why hair dryers are so popular in the winter. However, direct heat exposure, such as from ironing boards and hair dryers, dries the scalp. Instead, towel-dry your hair before allowing it to air dries.

  • Cut down on sugar- Sugar is bad for both your skin and your hair. It turns out that it's also bad for your hair! Excessive oily flakes are caused by high blood sugar levels, which increase dandruff in the winter. Reduce your sugar intake and replace it with honey or jaggery.

  • Drink more water- We often forget to drink water during the winter, which dehydrates the skin and hair, causing more dandruff. The average daily water consumption limit is set at 5 litres, but if it's getting too cold, 4 litres will suffice!

  • Use biotin and zinc supplements- Biotin is a hair vitamin that can be found in a variety of foods and is also available as a supplement in pharmacies and supermarkets. Biotin has been found to be "likely effective" in the treatment of biotin deficiency and to be safe when used in the recommended amounts. Deficiency can lead to dandruff. Rule out fungal infection, psoriasis if it is not responding to medicines.

  • Change your diet- Vitamin B, zinc, and omega 3 fatty acids are all good for the hair and scalp. Fruits and raw salads should be part of your daily diet. These nutrients are abundant in eggs, fish, bananas, and spinach.

  • Brush your hair often- It may aid in scalp stimulation and blood circulation. This will aid in the production of oils that keep the hair and scalp healthy.

  • Use a cotton towel- After you've washed your hair, wipe it dry with a cotton towel. Towels with a rough texture should be avoided because they can cause more frizz.

  • Visit a dermatologist- If your dandruff problem becomes out of hand; seek the advice of a reputable dermatologist. In these situations, an expert will be able to provide you with the best solution, so don't hesitate to seek advice.

  • Use shampoo containing zinc pyrithione, selenium sulphide or 2% ketoconazole- Many anti-dandruff shampoos contains zinc pyrithione shampoo. It is antifungal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial, which means it, can kill fungus, bacteria, and microorganisms that cause itchy, flaky scalp. If you've tried these shampoos and other home remedies and still don't feel better, then consult a dermatologist. The contact period of shampoo should be a minimum of 5 minutes. These shampoos make the hair dry, so use conditioner as well.

  • Always keep your hair and scalp clean- When going out in the sun, cover your head with a scarf, hat, or cap. Keeping your hair free of pollutants will aid in its growth. Sweating is normal, but excessive sweat can cause hair buildup. After you've exercised or had a particularly sweaty day, always dry your hair.

  • In females, oily scalps and severe dandruff may be signs of hormonal imbalance, so rule out that as well. Usually, dandruff does not happen in children, but if it happens, rule out lice infection or fungal infection.


Source: IANS
<< Omicron Case Continues to Rise
Winter Season — Beneficial Choice for Hair Transplantation >>

More News on:
Dandruff Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Scalp Itching Symptom Evaluation Itchy Scalp Dry Scalp Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods 

