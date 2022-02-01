Omicron Case Continues to Rise

New highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant — Omicron raises the overall number of infections to 1,525 on Sunday as 94 new Omicron cases detected in last 24 hours, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit as per the Union Health Ministry.



Of the total patients, 560 people have been discharged from hospitals.

