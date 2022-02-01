About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Omicron Case Continues to Rise

by Karishma Abhishek on January 2, 2022 at 11:54 PM
Omicron Case Continues to Rise

New highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant — Omicron raises the overall number of infections to 1,525 on Sunday as 94 new Omicron cases detected in last 24 hours, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit as per the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total patients, 560 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Advertisement


Among the total 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron variant so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 460 cases.

Of them, 180 patients have been discharged, according to Ministry data.

Meanwhile, Delhi has the second-highest Omicron cases at 351, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).
Advertisement

The states that have reported double digit Omicron cases are Rajasthan (69), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Odisha (14).

Single-digit case numbers were recorded in Madhya Pradesh (nine); Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (eight each); Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir (three each); Andaman and Nicobar Islands (two); Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab (one case each).

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Novel Approach to Target Enhancer-addicted Cancers
Fight Off the Dandruff This Winter Season by Ten Easy Hacks >>

