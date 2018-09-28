medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fewer Daylight Hours During Late Pregnancy May Up Postpartum Depression Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 28, 2018 at 3:51 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fewer daylight hours during late pregnancy may increase the risk of developing depression after childbirth, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Springer's Journal of Behavioral Medicine.
Fewer Daylight Hours During Late Pregnancy May Up Postpartum Depression Risk
Fewer Daylight Hours During Late Pregnancy May Up Postpartum Depression Risk

Women in late pregnancy during darker months of the year may have a greater risk of developing postpartum depression once their babies are born. This is consistent with what is known about the relationship between exposure to natural light and depression among adults in the general population.

Deepika Goyal of San José State University in the US is the lead author of a study published in a special issue "Post-partum Health" in Springer's Journal of Behavioral Medicine. The findings of Goyal and her colleagues should lead clinicians to encourage at-risk women to increase their exposure to natural daylight and vitamin D.

Although reduced exposure to natural light has been associated with depression among adults in the general population, there is not yet a consensus about whether light exposure or seasonality influences the development of depression during and after pregnancy.

In this study, Goyal and her colleagues at the University of California San Francisco analyzed available information from 293 women who participated in one of two randomized controlled clinical trials about sleep before and after pregnancy. The participants were all first-time mothers from the US state of California.

Data included the amount of daylight during the final trimester of their pregnancy, along with information about known risk factors such as a history of depression, the woman's age, her socioeconomic status and how much she slept.

Overall, the participants had a 30 percent risk of depression. The analysis suggested that the number of daylight hours a woman was exposed to during her final month of pregnancy and just after birth had a major influence on the likelihood that she developed depressive symptoms.

The lowest risk for depression (26 percent) occurred among women whose final trimester coincided with seasons with longer daylight hours. Depression scores were highest (35 percent) among women whose final trimester coincided with "short" days, and the symptoms continued to be more severe following the birth of their babies in this group of women. In the northern hemisphere, this timeframe refers to the months of August to the first four days of November (late summer to early autumn).

"Among first-time mothers, the length of day in the third trimester, specifically day lengths that are shortening compared to day lengths that are short, long or lengthening, were associated with concurrent depressive symptom severity," Goyal explains.

The findings suggest that using light treatment in the late third trimester when seasonal day length is shortening could minimize postpartum depressive symptoms in high-risk mothers during the first three months of their children's lives.

Goyal says that women with a history of mental health problems and those who are already experiencing depressive symptoms in the third trimester might further benefit from being outdoors when possible, or using devices such as light boxes that provide light therapy.

"Women should be encouraged to get frequent exposure to daylight throughout their pregnancies to enhance their vitamin D levels and to suppress the hormone melatonin," adds Goyal, who says that clinicians should also advise their patients to get more exercise outdoors when weather and safety permit.

"Daily walks during daylight hours may be more effective in improving mood than walking inside a shopping mall or using a treadmill in a gym. Likewise, early morning or late evening walks may be relaxing but would be less effective in increasing vitamin D exposure or suppressing melatonin."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Postpartum Depression is Less Likely to Occur in Women Delivering Babies in Winter

Postpartum Depression is Less Likely to Occur in Women Delivering Babies in Winter

The postpartum depression risk might be greater in women who had delivered in the winter season when compared to summer or fall

Postpartum Psychosis

Postpartum Psychosis

What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information

Gestational Diabetes Increases Postpartum Depression Risk

Gestational Diabetes Increases Postpartum Depression Risk

Women with a history of depression are more than 20 times more likely to experience depression than mothers without a previous clinical diagnosis of depression.

Postpartum Depression Likely In Women With Low Anti-Anxiety Hormone

Postpartum Depression Likely In Women With Low Anti-Anxiety Hormone

Women already diagnosed with mood disorders are at an increased risk for developing postpartum depression.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It ...

 Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive