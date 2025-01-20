Fertility Matters: Cancer’s Impact on Fatherhood for Young Men

Male adolescents with cancer have a slightly higher risk of their children being born preterm or with low birth weight, emphasizing the need for expanded reproductive health counseling.
Research by UTHealth Houston indicates that male adolescents and young adults with cancer have a slightly higher risk of having preterm births and low birth weight children, but there is no increased risk of birth defects in their offspring. The findings were recently published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Childbirth after cancer among 42,896 male adolescents and young adults: a population-based study
Go to source). Researchers also found that the likelihood of live birth was highest for fathers who had thyroid cancer (27.6%) and lowest for those with gastrointestinal cancer (9.6%), at 10 years after diagnosis.
Fertility Concerns Among Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Patients“There has been very little research on childbirth and perinatal research for adolescent and young adult men with cancer,” said lead author Caitlin Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, associate professor of health promotion and behavioral sciences with UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. “I hear often from adolescents and young adults in the community that fertility is the most important thing to them when they are facing a cancer diagnosis. It’s important to give them data-driven answers to their questions.”
The study used the Texas Cancer Registry, live birth certificates, and the Texas Birth Defects Registry to look at 42,896 adolescent and young men ages 15-39 diagnosed with cancer between Jan. 1, 1995, and Dec. 31, 2015. They were matched by age and race/ethnicity to adolescents and young men without cancer.
Comparison of Low Birth Weight in Cancer and Non-Cancer GroupsPreterm birth was 8.9% for adolescent and young men with cancer compared to 8% for men without cancer, and low birth weight was 6% in adolescents and men with cancer compared to 5.3% in those without cancer. There was no difference in the prevalence of birth defects.
Researchers concluded that the findings underscore the importance of reproductive counseling for adolescents and young adult men with cancer.
Navigating Fertility Decisions During Cancer Treatment“There is a big push to offer counseling at the time of diagnosis related to fertility preservation, but as you can imagine, patients have just been diagnosed and are navigating their treatment, and now they have been told they need to make a decision about preserving fertility before they start chemotherapy,” Murphy said. “It’s overwhelming. We want care teams to expand the scope of the counseling they provide to include reproductive health in general and expand it beyond the day of diagnosis.”
Reference:
