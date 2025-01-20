DNA, RNA, and the Path to Personalized Cancer Therapies

DNA and RNA epigenetics work together to regulate gene activity, with potential implications for cancer understanding and treatment.
Our genes hold all the necessary instructions for our body to function, but their expression needs precise regulation to ensure that each cell carries out its function effectively. This is where DNA and RNA epigenetics play a role, they involve mechanisms that serve as "markers" on genes, regulating their activity without altering the DNA or RNA sequence (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Fine-tuning of gene expression through the Mettl3-Mettl14-Dnmt1 axis controls ESC differentiation
Go to source). Until now, DNA and RNA epigenetics were studied as independent systems. These two mechanisms seemed to function separately, each playing its own role in distinct stages of the gene regulation process.
Perhaps that was a mistake.
‘Did You Know?
Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. #medindia #cancer #tobacco’
Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. #medindia #cancer #tobacco’
Advertisement
Connecting DNA and RNA EpigeneticsIn a publication in the journal Cell, researchers led by François Fuks, the Laboratory of Cancer Epigenetics, ULB Faculty of Medicine, ULB-Cancer Research Center and Jules Bordet Institute, H.U.B. reveal that in fact, DNA and RNA epigenetics could be more interconnected than previously thought. The researchers have discovered that they form a complementary regulation system, in which DNA epigenetics organizes the available genes and RNA epigenetics dynamically adjusts their use.
Advertisement
Joint DNA and RNA Epigenetic Markers on Gene ActivationIn concrete terms, the study demonstrates that when these two markers are added jointly to a gene, they enable a more effective activation of that gene. On the other hand, if one of these processes is not working correctly, the gene's activity diminishes. François Fuks and his colleagues have shown that this mechanism is particularly important in key stages like cells' development or their specialization into different types, for example in embryonic stem cells.
This combination offers incredibly precise regulation of gene activity, essential to the development of organisms and the harmonious functioning of cells.
Advertisement
The Implications of Epigenetic Discoveries for Cancer ResearchThis fundamental breakthrough sheds light on a completely new mode of gene control, opening up unprecedented perspectives in biology. It helps us to gain a better understanding of how our cells work and how disruptions to these mechanisms can cause diseases like cancer.
This discovery could also lead to advances in cancer treatments. Making use of this complementary regulation system raises the prospect of developing therapies based on "epigenetic drugs" that target DNA and RNA at the same time. The scientists hope to be able to develop more precise and personalized treatments, capable of targeting these regulation mechanisms to restore balance to diseased cells in cancer patients.
Prof. Fuks' team is already carrying out research connected directly to the work published in Cell. These ongoing studies aim to demonstrate the clinical usefulness of their discovery, by exploring the potential of epigenetic therapies acting on DNA and RNA.
Reference:
- Fine-tuning of gene expression through the Mettl3-Mettl14-Dnmt1 axis controls ESC differentiation - (https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(24)01422-3)
Source-Eurekalert