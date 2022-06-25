Females Itch Less Than Males, Says Study

Females were found to have a lower incidence of severe psoriasis. Female hormone estradiol suppresses psoriasis and plays a protective role in skin inflammation.



"Our results have revealed the molecular mechanisms of sex differences in psoriasis and shed new light on our understanding of the physiological role of estradiol," says Hamamatsu University School of Medicine's Tetsuya Honda, formerly of Kyoto University.

Estrogens Influence Female Itch

The team tested conditional knockout mice, or cko mice, with ovaries removed but supplemented with estradiol pellets or a placebo. In contrast to wild-type mice, the cko mice without the natural ovarian hormones estradiol showed symptoms of severe skin inflammation.