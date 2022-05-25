About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Phase III Trial of AKP02 for Treating Psoriasis Starts

by Angela Mohan on May 25, 2022 at 9:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Phase III Trial of AKP02 for Treating Psoriasis Starts

Lipidor's Phase III study of drug candidate named AKP02 for treating psoriasis has been approved by the Indian Medical Products Agency and is ready to begin.

Study included 294 patients and is being conducted at twelve clinics in India. The trial is fully funded with existing cash and is conducted by Cadila Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with extensive CRO capacity.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis


Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical and psychological impact on the sufferer
Advertisement


The aim with AKP02 is to offer a patient-friendly, spray-based treatment for mild to moderate psoriasis.

The drug candidate AKP02 combines calcipotriol and betamethasone and is based on Lipidor's patented AKVANO® technology. Positive results from the Phase III study with the drug candidate AKP01, based solely on calcipotriol, show that Lipidor's AKVANO® technology works well for the treatment of psoriasis.
Advertisement

The preclinical studies show that betamethasone works well with AKVANO® - a positive requirement for the second drug candidate, which combines calcipotriol and betamethasone.

The purpose of the Phase III study with AKP02 is to demonstrate good therapeutic efficacy for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis on both the body and scalp.

Lipidor has chosen to compare the sprayable drug candidate AKP02 with Enstilar which is a commonly prescribed preparation in foam form for topical treatment of this indication, and which contains the same combination of active substances as AKP02.

To reach a larger patient population, the scalp has also been included in the study. Psoriasis on the scalp, which often is affected, can consist of anything from weak to severe scale formation and cause varying degrees of itching.

The study will also measure quality of life and patient satisfaction in order to demonstrate associated benefits of AKP02. The observer-blind and placebo-controlled Phase III study is expected to have the first patient in-treatment during this fall with reporting in the first half of 2022.

Lipidor's partner Aurena Laboratories will be responsible for the commercial production of the products.

"We have high hopes for a successful Phase III clinical study with the psoriasis candidate AKP02 and we are looking forward to the study results," says Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor.

"We are pleased to have recently signed an exclusive license agreement with RELIFE, a company in the Menarini Group which has a strong European and global presence. Altogether, this strengthens our quest to make these innovative new drug candidates AKP01 and AKP02 available to psoriasis patients in the hope that they may improve the treatment of their condition and their quality of life."

Lipidor is closely monitoring developments and taking measures to minimize or eliminate the impact on the company's operations.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Diet for PsoriasisDiet for Psoriasis
Dry Skin Symptom EvaluationDry Skin Symptom Evaluation
Foods that are Bad for your SkinFoods that are Bad for your Skin
Placebo Effects: Rare InsightsPlacebo Effects: Rare Insights
Psoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or FictionPsoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or Fiction
Psoriatic ArthritisPsoriatic Arthritis
Scalp PsoriasisScalp Psoriasis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Psoriasis Placebo Effects: Rare Insights Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation Foods that are Bad for your Skin Itchy Scalp Diet for Psoriasis Scalp Psoriasis Psoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or Fiction Psoriatic Arthritis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE