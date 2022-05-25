Phase III Trial of AKP02 for Treating Psoriasis Starts

Advertisement

The drug candidate AKP02 combines calcipotriol and betamethasone and is based on Lipidor's patented AKVANO® technology. Positive results from the Phase III study with the drug candidate AKP01, based solely on calcipotriol, show that Lipidor's AKVANO® technology works well for the treatment of psoriasis.The preclinical studies show that betamethasone works well with AKVANO® - a positive requirement for the second drug candidate, which combines calcipotriol and betamethasone.The purpose of the Phase III study with AKP02 is to demonstrate good therapeutic efficacy for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis on both the body and scalp.Lipidor has chosen to compare the sprayable drug candidate AKP02 with Enstilar which is a commonly prescribed preparation in foam form for topical treatment of this indication, and which contains the same combination of active substances as AKP02.To reach a larger patient population, the scalp has also been included in the study. Psoriasis on the scalp, which often is affected, can consist of anything from weak to severe scale formation and cause varying degrees of itching.The study will also measure quality of life and patient satisfaction in order to demonstrate associated benefits of AKP02. The observer-blind and placebo-controlled Phase III study is expected to have the first patient in-treatment during this fall with reporting in the first half of 2022.Lipidor's partner Aurena Laboratories will be responsible for the commercial production of the products.," says Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor.."Lipidor is closely monitoring developments and taking measures to minimize or eliminate the impact on the company's operations.Source: Medindia