Machine Learning Platform Helps Predict Oral Cancer Risk

A machine learning-based platform helps predict oral cancer risk. The platform also identifies oral potentially malignant disorders (OPMDs).
Visual oral examination (VOE) was performed among 1467 participants of a community-based screening program by three calibrated dentists prospectively.
Each individual's status was defined as positive/negative for oral cancer/OPMDs and histologic confirmation of epithelial dysplasia (ED) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) was performed for positive status.
A Deep-Learning Method for Oral Cancer DiagnosisInput features (n=40) and histologic diagnoses were used to populate 12 machine learning algorithms with 80:20 train-test splitting applied to the data randomly during development.
Recursive feature elimination with 10-fold cross-validation was used for feature selection while synthetic-minority-oversampling-technique with edited-nearest-neighbors was implemented for class imbalance correction.
Internal validation was conducted with the unused 20% data with the comparison of outputs using McNemar's test used for optimal model selection Performance metrics included recall, specificity, and F1-score.
Source: Eurekalert