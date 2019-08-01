Females Have High Odds in Comorbid Neck Injury Than Males

The study on neck injury comorbidity in concussion- related emergency department(ED) visits showed sex differences where women are more susceptible than males, to suffer from the comorbid neck injury in many circumstances and various stages of lives. The research published in the Journal of Women's Health.

In the article, "Neck Injury Comorbidity in Concussion-Related Emergency Department Visits: A Population-Based Study of Sex Differences Across the Lifespan," the researchers highlight the important influences of sex and age on neck injury comorbidity in concussion-related ED visits. Data on ED visits in Ontario were extracted from the Canadian Institute for Health Information National Ambulatory Care Reporting System. The International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, code for concussion was used to identify patients with a first concussion-related ED visit between fiscal years 2002/03 and 2011/12 (inclusive). The article is coauthored by Mitchell Sutton, MSc and colleagues from the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute-University Health Network, the University of Toronto, and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (Toronto, Canada).



‘Women of ages 5 to 49 years are at high risk to sustain a comorbid neck injury, which calls for right intervention and treatment to the group.’ "The finding that females with a concussion-related ED visit have an increased risk of sustaining a comorbid neck injury has important clinical implications," states Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA. "In the ED setting, increased consideration of potential comorbid neck injuries, especially among females ages 5 to 49 years, is warranted to enable timely intervention and treatment."







