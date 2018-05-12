medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fasting for Lab Tests Not Good for Patients with Diabetes: Here’s Why

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 5, 2018 at 1:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fasting or skipping breakfast for lab tests may increase the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in patients with diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Endocrinology.
Fasting for Lab Tests Not Good for Patients with Diabetes: Here’s Why
Fasting for Lab Tests Not Good for Patients with Diabetes: Here’s Why

Fasting before getting your blood drawn for cholesterol tests is common practice, but new research from Michigan State University shows it is a contributing factor of low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in patients who take diabetes medications.

The study shows that people with diabetes are more likely to experience FEEHD - fasting-evoked en route hypoglycemia in diabetes - than they would if they hadn't fasted. The "en route" comes from patients who have an episode while driving to a lab for blood work.

Saleh Aldasouqi, an endocrinologist in the College of Human Medicine, explained that eating before a lab test does not alter the results of the pivotal components of the cholesterol test as previously thought. In fact, fasting for these tests can incite hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes.

"Hypoglycemia is an overlooked problem that we see from time-to-time in patients with diabetes who show up for lab tests after skipping breakfast," Aldasouqi said.

"Patients continue taking their diabetes medication but don't eat anything, resulting in low blood sugar levels that cause them to have a hypoglycemic event while driving to or from the lab, putting themselves and others at risk. Our new motto is 'Feed not FEEHD,' to remind patients of this danger and get them to eat."

Hypoglycemia happens when blood sugar levels drop below 70 mg/dl and can cause faintness, confusion and even a loss of consciousness. Severe hypoglycemia can cause acute harm to the patient or others, especially if it causes falls or motor vehicle accidents.

Aldasouqi said that routine fasting is based off guidelines from the 1970s and newer studies show it may not be necessary anymore. Canada and Europe have already changed their guidelines and no longer require fasting for lipid tests, the most commonly ordered fasting labs. Similar U.S. guidelines have not yet become mainstream. In view of the risk of FEEHD, Aldasouqi hopes for diabetes organizations to take the lead in disseminating these emerging changes on lipid testing.

The study showed proper education about fasting and diabetes also is lacking. Only 35 percent of patients surveyed indicated having received any FEEHD prevention instructions from their doctor prior to their lab visit.

"We encourage patients who receive orders for a lab test to ask their doctor if fasting is really necessary, and if so, how they should handle their diabetes medications during the fasting period to account for the changes in their blood sugar levels," Aldasouqi said.

"FEEHD is overlooked in clinical practice, and we aim to bring this problem to light and further educate doctors and patients about the consequences of fasting while on diabetes medications."

The study involved 525 patients with diabetes and was conducted at two endocrinology practices in Michigan. Patients completed a two-page survey and were excluded if data was missing or they reported no fasting labs in the previous 12 months. Aldasouqi plans to conduct a larger, population-based study to determine the prevalence of FEEHD in the general population.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like hormone deficiencies can also cause hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia can be Detected by a Heart Beat Monitor

A wearable heart beat monitor helps in early detection of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetes patients. Hypoglycemia if untreated leads to seizures, loss of consciousness or even death

Severe Hypoglycemia Doubles Risk of Death in People With Diabetes

An attack of hypoglycemia that requires an emergency department visit increases the risk for cardiovascular disease or death among people with diabetes.

Cholesterol Test Can be Done in a Non-Fasting State

Recent guidelines indicate that a non-fasting cholesterol or lipid profile may be more accurate and convenient than when done in the fasting state.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

More News on:

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health 

What's New on Medindia

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease

Radiosurgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive