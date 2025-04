Fast Track to a Healthier Heart

Early ezetimibe initiation after myocardial infarction significantly lowers cardiovascular events compared to delayed or no combination lipid-lowering therapy.

heart attack survivors

Early Ezetimibe Initiation After Myocardial Infarction Protects Against Later Cardiovascular Outcomes in the SWEDEHEART Registry



Up to 477 major cardiac events could be prevented by early combo therapy.

Why Statins Alone Aren’t Enough

statins

Early vs. Late Therapy – The Power of Timing

Time to Change the Game – From Evidence to Action

What if just one timely decision after a heart attack could save thousands of lives? Despite advances in cardiac care, manyremain at high risk of future events—not because we lack the tools, but because we delay using them. This groundbreaking study reveals a powerful truth:. Forget the wait-and-see approach. The clock is ticking—and early action could mean the difference between life and death.().High-intensity statins have long been the go-to after a heart attack—but the truth is,withalone. Despite guideline updates, many still follow a slow, stepwise approach. The data is clear,to prevent future cardiac events.A large-scale Swedish study found that.Patients who waited, or didn’t receive ezetimibe at all, faced notably worse outcomes.The old “wait-and-escalate” model is putting patients at risk. Experts now push for—a simple change with major health gains. It’s time toand make early ezetimibe the new gold standard.Source-Lund University