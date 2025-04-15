Fast Track to a Healthier Heart

Early ezetimibe initiation after myocardial infarction significantly lowers cardiovascular events compared to delayed or no combination lipid-lowering therapy.
What if just one timely decision after a heart attack could save thousands of lives? Despite advances in cardiac care, many
Early Ezetimibe Initiation After Myocardial Infarction Protects Against Later Cardiovascular Outcomes in the SWEDEHEART Registry
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Up to 477 major cardiac events could be prevented by early combo therapy.#medindia #cardiohealth’
Up to 477 major cardiac events could be prevented by early combo therapy.#medindia #cardiohealth’
Advertisements
Why Statins Alone Aren’t EnoughHigh-intensity statins have long been the go-to after a heart attack—but the truth is, less than 20% of patients reach recommended LDL-C targets with
Advertisements
Early vs. Late Therapy – The Power of TimingA large-scale Swedish study found that adding ezetimibe within 12 weeks of a heart attack significantly reduces risks of death, stroke, or another MI .Patients who waited, or didn’t receive ezetimibe at all, faced notably worse outcomes. Early action isn’t just better—it’s life-saving.
Advertisements
Time to Change the Game – From Evidence to ActionThe old “wait-and-escalate” model is putting patients at risk. Experts now push for routine early combination therapy—a simple change with major health gains. It’s time to rethink post-MI care and make early ezetimibe the new gold standard.
References:
- Early Ezetimibe Initiation After Myocardial Infarction Protects Against Later Cardiovascular Outcomes in the SWEDEHEART Registry - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109725003596?via%3Dihub)
Source-Lund University