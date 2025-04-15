About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Fast Track to a Healthier Heart

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 15 2025 2:37 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Early ezetimibe initiation after myocardial infarction significantly lowers cardiovascular events compared to delayed or no combination lipid-lowering therapy.

Fast Track to a Healthier Heart
What if just one timely decision after a heart attack could save thousands of lives? Despite advances in cardiac care, many heart attack survivors remain at high risk of future events—not because we lack the tools, but because we delay using them. This groundbreaking study reveals a powerful truth: starting ezetimibe early after a myocardial infarction can drastically reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events. Forget the wait-and-see approach. The clock is ticking—and early action could mean the difference between life and death.(1 Trusted Source
Early Ezetimibe Initiation After Myocardial Infarction Protects Against Later Cardiovascular Outcomes in the SWEDEHEART Registry

Go to source).

Advertisements

Why Statins Alone Aren’t Enough

High-intensity statins have long been the go-to after a heart attack—but the truth is, less than 20% of patients reach recommended LDL-C targets with statins alone. Despite guideline updates, many still follow a slow, stepwise approach. The data is clear, statins alone are not enough to prevent future cardiac events.


Advertisements

Early vs. Late Therapy – The Power of Timing

A large-scale Swedish study found that adding ezetimibe within 12 weeks of a heart attack significantly reduces risks of death, stroke, or another MI .Patients who waited, or didn’t receive ezetimibe at all, faced notably worse outcomes. Early action isn’t just better—it’s life-saving.


Advertisements

Time to Change the Game – From Evidence to Action

The old “wait-and-escalate” model is putting patients at risk. Experts now push for routine early combination therapy—a simple change with major health gains. It’s time to rethink post-MI care and make early ezetimibe the new gold standard.

References:
  1. Early Ezetimibe Initiation After Myocardial Infarction Protects Against Later Cardiovascular Outcomes in the SWEDEHEART Registry - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109725003596?via%3Dihub)


Source-Lund University


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional