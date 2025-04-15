About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cracking the Cancer Code

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 15 2025 2:55 PM
Inherited gene variants impact protein expression in cancer, revealing new layers of disease complexity.

Imagine if your DNA could whisper secrets about your cancer before the disease even shows up. Now, what if scientists could listen to those whispers—not just in your genes, but in your proteins too? Welcome to the cutting-edge world of precision proteogenomics, where researchers are decoding how your inherited DNA silently influences cancer's behavior, treatment response, and even your risk of getting it in the first place. This isn't the future. This is happening now—and the implications are game-changing.(1 Trusted Source
Precision proteogenomics reveals pan-cancer impact of germline variants

Go to source).

Your DNA Can Quietly Shape Your Cancer Risk

Even if you feel healthy, hidden changes in your inherited genes can silently influence how cancer might develop in your body. These changes don’t just affect your DNA—they can also impact the proteins that keep your cells functioning. This study reveals that what you inherit could be setting the stage for disease, long before symptoms appear.


Tiny Genetic Changes Can Disrupt Proteins

Some genetic variants don’t change your DNA’s message but instead disrupt how your proteins behave—affecting their stability, function, or signaling. Researchers found that even minor inherited changes can lead to proteins malfunctioning, which might allow cancer to grow faster or become resistant to treatment.


Protein Maps Reveal How Cancer Works Differently in Each Person

Using cutting-edge 3D protein models, scientists discovered “hotspots” where inherited and tumor-specific mutations overlap. These maps help explain why cancer behaves uniquely in each individual and how this knowledge could help predict, personalize, or even prevent cancer in the future.

References:
  1. Precision proteogenomics reveals pan-cancer impact of germline variants- (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(25)00344-7?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867425003447%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)


Source-The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine


