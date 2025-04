Cracking the Cancer Code

Inherited gene variants impact protein expression in cancer, revealing new layers of disease complexity.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Precision proteogenomics reveals pan-cancer impact of germline variants



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 18,000 germline variants were detected in cancer proteomes — some altering protein function with no change in gene expression. #cancerproteomics #medindia’

Over 18,000 germline variants were detected in cancer proteomes — some altering protein function with no change in gene expression. #cancerproteomics #medindia’

Advertisements

Your DNA Can Quietly Shape Your Cancer Risk

proteins

Advertisements

Tiny Genetic Changes Can Disrupt Proteins

Advertisements

Protein Maps Reveal How Cancer Works Differently in Each Person

Precision proteogenomics reveals pan-cancer impact of germline variants- (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(25)00344-7?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867425003447%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)

Imagine if your DNA could whisper secrets about your cancer before the disease even shows up. Now, what if scientists couldto those whispers—not just in your genes, but in your proteins too? Welcome to the cutting-edge world of, where researchers are decoding how your inherited DNA silently influences cancer's behavior, treatment response, and even your risk of getting it in the first place. This isn't the future. This is happening now—and the implications are game-changing.().Even if you feel healthy,can silently influence howin your body. These changes don’t just affect your DNA—they can also impact thethat keep your cells functioning. This study reveals thatfor disease, long before symptoms appear.Some genetic variants don’t change your DNA’s message but instead—affecting their stability, function, or signaling. Researchers found that even minor inherited changes can lead to proteins malfunctioning, which might allow cancer toor becomeUsing cutting-edge 3D protein models , scientists discovered “” whereandoverlap. These maps help explain why cancer behaves uniquely in each individual and how this knowledge could helpcancer in the future.Source-The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine