Tirzepatide Surges in Popularity for Diabetes and Obesity Treatment

Tirzepatide and other new medications are gaining popularity for weight loss and diabetes, while traditional treatments like metformin and insulin decline.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Trends in Utilization of Glucose- and Weight-Lowering Medications After Tirzepatide Approval in the United States: A Population-Based Cohort Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The number of patients with obesity but no diabetes using GLP-1RA treatment in the U.S. skyrocketed by over 700%, jumping from 21,000 in 2019 to more than 174,000 in 2023! #medindia # #glp1ra #obesitytreatment #weightloss’

The number of patients with obesity but no diabetes using GLP-1RA treatment in the U.S. skyrocketed by over 700%, jumping from 21,000 in 2019 to more than 174,000 in 2023! #medindia # #glp1ra #obesitytreatment #weightloss’

Advertisements

Evolving Prescribing Patterns for Diabetes and Obesity

Advertisements

Increased Initiation of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Advertisements

Rapid Growth in Tirzepatide Prescriptions

Trends in Utilization of Glucose- and Weight-Lowering Medications After Tirzepatide Approval in the United States: A Population-Based Cohort Study - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-02870)