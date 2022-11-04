Few Lung Cancer Patients May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

Advertisement

The occurrence of immune-related adverse events (irAEs)—the side effects that arise in response to activation of the immune system by immunotherapy—is known to correlate with higher response to anti-PD-1 therapy and improved outcomes in NSCLC patients.In addition, Allen explained, combined blockade of PD-1 and a second immune checkpoint protein, such as CTLA-4, often results in better treatment outcomes but at the cost of increased irAEs, including autoimmunity.," said Allen.."To test this hypothesis, the authors of this study performed whole-genome sequencing on germline DNA from 35 NSCLC patients exhibiting exceptional response to anti-PD-1 therapy, defined as progression-free survival of at least two years and one or more irAEs of grade 2 or higher.In these patients, the frequency of certain single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the genetic region encompassing the CTLA-4 gene was analyzed and compared to that in patients with lung cancer within the publicly accessible Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) cohort and to cancer- and dementia-free elderly individuals included in the Medical Genome Reference Bank (MGRB).Allen and colleagues identified several SNPs that were more frequent within the exceptional responders compared with the other two cohorts.In particular, one SNP was present in 15.7 percent of exceptional responders and was two times more frequent than in patients within the PCAWG cohort and almost four times more frequent than those in the MGRB cohort.," commented Allen.."According to Allen, the identification of this genetic variant through genomic sequencing could be used alongside existing biomarkers to help select NSCLC patients who may experience a better response to anti-PD1/PD-L1 checkpoint therapy and those at risk of more severe autoimmune side effects.The authors are currently expanding the search for genetic response biomarkers to other autoimmune-linked genes, including neighboring genes of CTLA-4 such as CD28 and ICOS.," said Allen.."One important limitation of this study was the lack of direct comparison with nonresponders, who are currently being recruited and undergoing sequencing for future analysis.In addition, as noted by Allen, the costs associated with whole genome sequencing and the rarity of patients with exceptional immunotherapy responses greatly limited the sample size.Other limitations include the differences in patient demographics, including sex, age, and smoking status, and differences in the recruitment process between the exceptional responder's cohort and the comparison cohorts (MGRB and PCAWG), although these differences were taken into consideration in the comparisons.Source: Medindia