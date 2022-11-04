Bariatric Surgery: An Option on Adolescents With Obesity

Advertisement

Implications of the Study

This study focuses on the physical and emotional complications associated with childhood obesity. Common health complications of children with obesity include, but are not limited to, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Adolescents with obesity may also suffer from depression and low self-esteem due to their condition.Pediatric obesity is a medical condition in which an excess of body fat has accumulated to the extent that health may be negatively affected. The growth rate and energy expenditure of obese adolescents is increased relative to their non-obese peers, while resting metabolism remains normal.An adolescent with obesity can potentially have reduced endurance, infertility and lower quality of life.Childhood obesity occurs when a child is well above the healthy weight for their age and height. It is a complex and serious public health concern that continues to grow in prevalence. Pediatric obesity affects 14.4 million infants, children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 years, and the rate of obesity nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a pre-pandemic period. This faster increase was most pronounced in younger, school-aged children." says study lead author Jun Tashiro, MD, MPH, a pediatric surgeon specializing in bariatric surgery at the Adolescent Healthy Weight Program, part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, and an assistant professor in the Division of Pediatric Surgery, in the department of surgery at NYU Langone Health. "There are a growing number of studies designed to address the safety and effectiveness of bariatric surgery in this younger population, and recent reports highlight a number of health-related medical problems in severely obese teens, with a national consensus in favor of this treatment emerging in the norm for younger people. However, most facilities across the country are limited in their ability to treat adolescents under 16 years of age. For this reason, younger patients may not have access to periatric surgery like older people.This new study evaluating the effects of parental history of bariatric surgery and age at the time of operation on 328 adolescents who undergo LSG shows that among the 31 percent of patients younger than 16 years, no differences in weight loss trends were demonstrated in comparison to the 69 percent 16 years or older. This study was done at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, between January 2010 and December 2019. The study also demonstrated that the 76 patients with parental history of surgery had a higher absolute weight at the time of presentation, suggesting adherence to the familial, polygenic nature of obesity." says Tashiro.The authors of the study emphasize that independent pediatric hospitals or those with large adult facilities are unique in providing bariatric surgery to young patients, especially those under 16 years of age." says study senior author Evan Nadler, MD, director of the Child and Adolescent Weight Loss Surgery Program at Children's National Hospital. "Further research is needed for the long-term comorbidities develop in adolescents with obesity for further understanding of the benefits of early bariatric surgery intervention.Source: Medindia