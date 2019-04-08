medindia

Family Meal Time Promotes Healthy Eating Habits

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 4, 2019 at 1:20 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Kids eat right month: Making time to eat together was found to promote healthful eating habits, revealed research.
Family Meal Time Promotes Healthy Eating Habits
Family Meal Time Promotes Healthy Eating Habits

Gathering around the table to eat as a family has all kinds of benefits. Family meals allow parents to be role models who create a supportive environment for the entire family.

"Research shows that families who regularly dine together are more likely to eat more fruits, vegetables and fiber and are less likely to eat fried foods," says Kristen Gradney, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson in Baton Rouge, La.

"Eating together promotes healthy weight in children, perhaps due to more nourishing food choices, and can encourage them to try new foods," she says. "Families who eat together tend to be closer because it encourages conversations. Children feel more comfortable sharing their feelings, which can help lessen behavioral problems and may improve their grades."

Here are some ideas to help you make and enjoy family meals after a busy day:

Keep it simple. Don't try to make meals that need a dozen ingredients or more. With your kids, develop a small collection of favorite go-to recipes to help you get in and out of the kitchen in less than 30 minutes.

Choose ingredients that multitask. Save time by stocking up on ingredients you can use for more than one meal. Grill six chicken breasts tonight for dinner instead of three, then reheat the leftover chicken tomorrow and make fajitas.

Drive past the drive-through. A trip to a favorite takeout place might seem like a speedy way to get dinner on the table, but it could be adding to your family's collective waistline. A simple homemade meal, with lean protein, whole grains and fresh (or frozen or canned) vegetables can provide the nutrients your family needs  without the extra salt, added sugars and saturated fat. Serve with low-fat or fat-free milk and fruit for dessert.

Make family meals a habit. Tell every family member to be home for dinner at a set time. They'll start to look forward to this special family time and arrange their schedules around it.

Make it fun. Add some excitement to family meals with theme dinners: Use a checkered tablecloth for an Italian-inspired meal, or prepare an Asian dish and eat with chopsticks. Have a picnic ... in a park, your backyard or on the living room floor.

Share the experience. Talk and listen to each other while you eat. Have everyone at the table share something that happened that day or week  funny, weird, scary, good or bad.

Start your new tradition today, making a commitment to eating at least one meal together each week. Before you know it, dinner will be a time everyone in the family looks forward to. For more healthful eating tips, visit Kids Eat Right.

Visit the Kids Eat Right Month media materials which include the 2019 campaign graphic, infographics, social media resources and more. To schedule an interview with a children's nutrition expert, email media@eatright.org.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips for kids must include creative recipes and presentations.

Restricted Diets to Mediate Food Allergies Can Produce Unhealthy Eating Habits, Says Study

New study findings illustrate the need for family-based treatments and cognitive-behavioral approaches for patients placed on restrictive diets.

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work

Snacking healthy foods during office hours can keep you fueled up because busy office hours can make things tough for the diet. Read on the article to know about 10 easy, healthy and hunger-curbing snack options.

Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet

Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

