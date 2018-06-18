Facebook Fix: You can 'Open' Your Closed Eyes in Pictures

Font : A- A+



Facebook photo feature could be an eye-opener indeed. It can now help you "open" your eyes in pictures you had them closed in.

With retouching of images using various tools before posting them on social media platforms becoming a habit for many, the new system could be of immense use for users as an effective, handy tool to replace closed eyes with open ones are now hard to come by.



‘With data from the people who have had their eyes closed in pictures, Facebook AI System has now been able to learn what eyes should go on the person on the basis of shape, color and other features of the eyes of a particular person and thereby help them open in the picture. ’ In a paper, Facebook researchers presented a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), essentially a machine learning system that tries to fool itself into thinking its creations are real, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.



With data from the target people when they kept their eyes open, the GAN system learns what eyes should go on the person on the basis of shape, color and other features of the eyes of a particular person.



The Facebook researchers found the results quite promising.



"Exemplar GANs provide a useful solution for image generation or in-painting when a region of that image has some sort of identifying a feature," the researchers wrote in the paper.



"They provide superior perceptual results because they incorporate identifying information stored in reference images or perceptual codes," the paper said.



In testing, people mistook the fake eyes-opened photos for real ones or said they couldn't be sure which was which, more than half the time, the TechCrunch report said.







