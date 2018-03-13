Facebook can Boost Happiness in Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Comparing to other social media, Facebook usage can promote happiness in adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.
In "Social Media Use and Happiness with Autism Spectrum Disorder," coauthors Deborah Ward and Karen Dill-Shackleford, Fielding Graduate University, Santa Barbara, CA and Micah Mazurek, University of Virginia, Charlottesville found that while happiness and Facebook use increased together up to a certain point, the beneficial effect of social media
use then waned. The researchers propose that that ability to interact with others on Facebook, instead of in more challenging face-to-face interactions may help protect these individuals against mental health issues associated with ASD
such as depression.
‘Facebook can provide a safe beginning for training and improvement of conversational skills.’
"Some studies report that up to 50% of adults with ASD have co-occurring social anxiety disorder.
Facebook may provide a safe starting point for training and refinement of conversational skills," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium. "Increased self-confidence in one's abilities may lead to eventual translation of these new skill sets into improved face-to-face interactions."
Source: Eurekalert