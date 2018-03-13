medindia
Facebook can Boost Happiness in Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 13, 2018 at 12:52 PM
Comparing to other social media, Facebook usage can promote happiness in adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.
Facebook can Boost Happiness in Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder

In "Social Media Use and Happiness with Autism Spectrum Disorder," coauthors Deborah Ward and Karen Dill-Shackleford, Fielding Graduate University, Santa Barbara, CA and Micah Mazurek, University of Virginia, Charlottesville found that while happiness and Facebook use increased together up to a certain point, the beneficial effect of social media use then waned. The researchers propose that that ability to interact with others on Facebook, instead of in more challenging face-to-face interactions may help protect these individuals against mental health issues associated with ASD such as depression.

"Some studies report that up to 50% of adults with ASD have co-occurring social anxiety disorder. Facebook may provide a safe starting point for training and refinement of conversational skills," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium. "Increased self-confidence in one's abilities may lead to eventual translation of these new skill sets into improved face-to-face interactions."



Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

New Approach Helps reduce Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms

New Approach Helps reduce Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms

A clinical trial of omega fatty acid supplementation in toddlers born preterm reveals that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms can be improved. A daily dose of the omega fatty acid supplementation helps reduce ASD symptoms.

Children With Autism may Benefit from Balance Based Video Games

Children With Autism may Benefit from Balance Based Video Games

A new ninja posing video game can now help autistic children overcome their balancing issues found a new study

Autism, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder Share Molecular Traits

Autism, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder Share Molecular Traits

Autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder share gene activity in brain, revealed new study.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional response expected for a given situation, due to various causes.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.

Autism Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Rett Syndrome Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Loss of Taste Euphoria 

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

