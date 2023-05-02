Experts Say Cancer Projections For 2021-25 Show a Worrisome Figure

In 2025, cancer cases are expected to rise to 29.8 million when compared to 26.7 million in 2021, stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report.



World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4 to raise awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Cancer Rates in India

"One should adopt healthy lifestyle, avoid smoking, alcohol, high fatty foods, packaged food, adulterated food, polluted surrounding with unhealthy gases or radiations, etc. Exercising regularly, having natural, non-processed diet made through fresh non-contaminated vegetables and fruits and trying to lead a stress-free life can be key towards a cancer-free tomorrow," he said.