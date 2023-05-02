Obesity Linked to 13 Different Types of Cancers

Obese people are 1.5 to 4 times at risk of developing cancers related to esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, colorectal, gallbladder, kidney, and thyroid.
Tausif Ahmed Thangalvadi, Medical Director at NURA, a collaboration between Fujifilm Healthcare and Kutty's Healthcare offering AI-enabled imaging in Bengaluru, highlighted key findings from a working group document of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
How Does Obesity Cause CancerA 2019 study found that obesity related cancers accounted for nearly 4 percent of the global burden of cancers, Thangalvadi said.
As per Unicef's World Obesity Atlas 2022, India is predicted to have 2.7 crore children with obesity by 2030, he said.
Source: IANS
