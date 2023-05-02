Obesity Linked to 13 Different Types of Cancers

Obese people are 1.5 to 4 times at risk of developing cancers related to esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, colorectal, gallbladder, kidney, and thyroid.



Tausif Ahmed Thangalvadi, Medical Director at NURA, a collaboration between Fujifilm Healthcare and Kutty's Healthcare offering AI-enabled imaging in Bengaluru, highlighted key findings from a working group document of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

How Does Obesity Cause Cancer

A 2019 study found that obesity related cancers accounted for nearly 4 percent of the global burden of cancers, Thangalvadi said.