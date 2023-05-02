Radiotherapy Benefits Lung Cancer Patients

In patients with early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, or SBRT was found to be an effective treatment, stated Moffitt Cancer Center researchers.



Primary lung neuroendocrine tumors are very rare tumors that represent about 1-2% of all lung cancer cases. Only 2,000 to 4,500 are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The common treatment for early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors is surgery, but that is not an option for all patients.

What is Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy?

SBRT is a treatment approach that delivers high doses of radiation to precise areas of a tumor, minimizing damage to surrounding normal cells. Patients receiving SBRT often have less toxicity and side effects compared to treatment with conventional radiotherapy that is delivered in smaller doses each day over several weeks.