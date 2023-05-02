About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Radiotherapy Benefits Lung Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on February 5, 2023 at 12:08 AM
Font : A-A+

In patients with early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, or SBRT was found to be an effective treatment, stated Moffitt Cancer Center researchers.

Primary lung neuroendocrine tumors are very rare tumors that represent about 1-2% of all lung cancer cases. Only 2,000 to 4,500 are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The common treatment for early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors is surgery, but that is not an option for all patients.

What is Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy?

SBRT is a treatment approach that delivers high doses of radiation to precise areas of a tumor, minimizing damage to surrounding normal cells. Patients receiving SBRT often have less toxicity and side effects compared to treatment with conventional radiotherapy that is delivered in smaller doses each day over several weeks.

Carcinoid Tumors

Carcinoid Tumors


Carcinoid tumors is a benign tumor that results in carcinoid syndrome. Only 8 to 10% of all carcinoid tumors are associated with the carcinoid syndrome.
"SBRT is commonly used as a treatment for early stage non-small cell lung cancer, and our results show strong tumor control. This suggests that SBRT may also be effective for lung neuroendocrine tumors," said Oliver, assistant member of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Moffitt."

They performed a retrospective analysis of 48 lung neuroendocrine tumors from 46 patients who were treated with SBRT from 11 institutions across the U.S. The researchers discovered that SBRT provided strong local/regional tumor control.
Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy


A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.
The three-, six- and nine-year local control rates with SBRT were 97%, 91% and 91% respectively, and only one regional recurrence occurred. The treatment was also well tolerated with only one case of SBRT-related toxicities reported, which was considered low-grade.

Since lung neuroendocrine tumors are so rare, it is difficult to conduct clinical trials for these patients. Therefore, a randomized trial will likely never be conducted to compare SBRT to surgery. Despite this, the results from the study are comparable to historical populations of lung neuroendocrine tumor patients who were treated with surgery, which is particularly notable given that many patients treated with SBRT typically have additional health conditions that can make treatment difficult and result in poorer outcomes.

"The current study is the largest and first multi-institutional series evaluating local control, toxicity and dosimetric outcomes with SBRT for early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors. Our results suggest that while surgery provides excellent outcomes, SBRT should be considered another treatment option for this patient population," said Rosenberg, study senior author and director of MRI guided radiotherapy in Moffitt's Department of Radiation Oncology.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)


Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz.
Combination Immunotherapy to Treat Rare, Aggressive Neuroendocrine Cancer

Combination Immunotherapy to Treat Rare, Aggressive Neuroendocrine Cancer


Combination of Ipilimumab and nivolumab found effective in treating high grade aggressive, rare nueroendocrine cancer.
