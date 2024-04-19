Factors Behind the Rise of Oral Cancer in India Revealed



The Surge in Oral Cancer Incidence and Treatment Challenges

India shoulders a substantial burden of oral cancers, accounting for approximately 30% of all global cases.( ) Also known as mouth cancer, the disease is the most common form of head and neck cancer and includes cancers of the mouth and the back of the throat. Traditionally known to affect older adults, the disease is seeing an early onset, Dr. Sowrabh Arora, Senior Director - Surgical Oncology (Head & Neck), Max Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.“Alarmingly, the incidence of oral cancer is on the rise, with approximately 70 percent of cases diagnosed at an advanced stage, complicating treatment efforts,” added Dr. Mohit Saxena, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram. The doctors attributed the rise to the use of tobacco, chewing betel nuts, or smoke, accounting for 80-90 percent of cases.Other contributing factors include excessive alcohol consumption, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, weakened immune system, poor nutrition, excess body weight, and excessive sun exposure.“This highlights the pressing need for awareness campaigns and preventive measures to curb the rising prevalence of oral cancer, particularly among the younger population, and to address the root causes,” Dr. Sowrabh said.The doctors also advised to be vigilant of symptoms to help in crucial early detection and better outcomes.“Recognizing the symptoms of oral cancer is crucial for early detection and intervention. These include persistent mouth ulcers, red or white patches, intraoral swelling or lumps, difficulty in swallowing, hoarseness of voice, neck or throat swelling, and unexplained weight loss,” Dr Mohit told IANS.He also called for prevention strategies such as abstaining from tobacco, and alcohol, practicing safe sex to minimize HPV exposure, using sunscreen to protect against sun damage, and undergoing regular oral screenings for early detection.Source-IANS