Experts Provide Advice on Prescribing Cannabis Medicines

by Angela Mohan on March 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM
Experts Provide Advice on Prescribing Cannabis Medicines

Epilepsy specialists, clinical pharmacists, pharmacologists, and cannabis researchers from Australia developed an interim "consensus advise" for prescribers. It was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The document provides an overview of the different cannabis medicines currently available for treating epilepsy in children and adults, with information on dose, drug interactions, toxicity, and type and frequency of symptom and seizure relief.

The consensus advice will be updated as new evidence emerges and will provide the structure for a more definitive guideline in the future.

"In the absence of a registration dossier, scientific experiments and case reports are helpful to provide some guidance to optimized dosing.

But as in this guidance, observational data obtained from clinical practice, which often includes information not included in scientific experiments or even early clinical trial data, such as treating patients with other comorbidities, taking multiple medications, and patient diversity—can be very helpful to clinical practice", said senior author Jennifer H. Martin, MBChB, MA, PhD, FRACP, researchers at the University of Newcastle and the Director of the Australian Centre for Cannabis Clinical and Research Excellence.



Source: Medindia
