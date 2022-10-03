Tannic Acid Targets Vital Stages To Combat SARS-CoV-2

Advertisement

His team further investigated the effects of tannic acid on other key mechanisms involved in SARS-CoV-2 infection downstream of the RBD-ACE2 bond. The team showed that this polyphenol can inhibit the activity of the enzyme that allows the virus to enter our cells (TMPRSS2), as well as the viral enzyme responsible for replicating the virus (3CLpro).The effects of tannic acid on the RBD protein and these enzymes pave the way for further research on the entire virus in contact with human cells. If the beneficial properties are similar on a larger scale, tannic acid tablets or nasal spray could be envisaged as a means for preventing or blocking SARS-CoV-2 infection.Tannic acid is a natural polyphenol found in many beverages such as red wine or tea but in much lower quantities. Although they contain tannins, their consumption would not have any protective effects because of their low concentration of tannic acid.", said Professor Ramassamy.The research builds on the teams' previous work on two other types of polyphenols—TGG and corilagin—and their interaction with a number of SARS-CoV-2 variants. The two compounds had similar beneficial effects but were less effective than tannic acid.Source: Medindia