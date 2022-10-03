Bizarre Explanation by a British Woman Who Lives With ARFID

Advertisement

And also, the fussy eater said that on looking at vegetables and fruits makes her choke and gag. She even turned down her grandfather's £1,000 (Rs. 1 lakh) offer to eat a single garden peas.Monro does not eat breakfast, has chips in a bag for lunch, and dinner consists of six to eight chicken nuggets with fries. This was her everyday diet.She has tried eating fruits and vegetables but she could not take a single bite. "" she said. She explained that she was diagnosed that she had ARFID, an eating disorder.She continued saying, "Monro has tried treatment and therapy twice and hypnotherapy to allay her fears but they did not help at all.People with ARFID are very picky eaters with food. When they eat only limited preferred foods as diet, it can lead to poor growth and nutrition. This disorder definitely starts at a young age. People with this disease do not feel hungry and will be turned off even after they smell the food.The chicken nuggets Monro cooks also have to be crispy for her to eat. She said that people are surprised that she doesn't get ill because of her diet." Monro said. "" She explained, "Last year, when she noticed a chicken had a vein, she stopped eating them for three months. She just survived the chips at the time.Monro said that ARFID affects her mentally but her partner has been supportive of her.Shockingly, the fussy eater said that she's in great shape and doesn't take any vitamins as diet or supplements.Source: Medindia