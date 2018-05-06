medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Experimental Drug Improves Bladder Function After Spinal Cord Injury

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 5, 2018 at 1:03 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new experimental drug could one day restore bladder function after spinal cord injury, dramatically improving the quality of life of patients, according to a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Experimental Drug Improves Bladder Function After Spinal Cord Injury
Experimental Drug Improves Bladder Function After Spinal Cord Injury

Researchers at The Ohio State University tested the drug - which is currently available only for research - to gauge its potential to improve bladder function after spinal cord injury in mice and saw promising results.

The experimental drug (LM11A-31) appears to help by blocking the dual activity of pro-nerve growth factor (proNGF) and a receptor called p75. ProNGF is known to be secreted from the cell after nerve injury.

After a month-long treatment after spinal cord injury in mice, bladder volume decreased significantly to a level close to normal, said lead researcher Sung Ok Yoon, an associate professor of biological chemistry and pharmacology at Ohio State.

In humans, spinal cord injuries sever the communication between the bladder and the brain, leading to the loss of the normal ability to urinate at will. This leads to bladder over-filling, which causes high pressure and bladder enlargement due to thickening of the muscular bladder walls. This can cause urine to return to the kidney, which can lead to kidney infection and disease, Yoon said.

People with spinal cord injury typically rely on a catheter to pass urine.

Eventually, Yoon said, a new circuit of nervous-system communication is formed within the spinal cord, and it allows urine to be expelled unexpectedly, causing incontinence.

"There are no approved medications to treat bladder dysfunction brought on by spinal cord injuries, something that is a major concern and diminishes quality of life for these patients," Yoon said.

"This drug appears to help maintain near-normal bladder pressure and less unexpected expulsion of urine in mice."

Because the experimental drug does not restore normal communication between the bladder and the brain, it is certainly not a cure, Yoon said. Based on the mouse study, however, patients are likely to experience reduced bladder volume, which would lower the risk of bladder infection and reflux to the kidney, and less incontinence.

"The structure as well as the integrity of the neural communication in the bladder is expected to improve as well, contributing to the overall health of the bladder," she said.

Yoon and her collaborators also confirmed - through samples from two recent spinal-cord injury patients - the presence of proNGF in the urine within hours after injury. Urine from healthy people does not contain the growth factor. Yoon said that since the drug counteracts proNGF action, these findings could potentially be extended to further research into other types of bladder dysfunction besides spinal cord injury.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Nanoparticle Injection After Spinal Cord Injury Reduces Inflammation, Scarring

Nanoparticle Injection After Spinal Cord Injury Reduces Inflammation, Scarring

Inflammation and scarring that occur in patients after spinal cord injury can be treated and prevented by injecting a biodegradable nanoparticle.

Bowel Care, the Number One Concern for Those With Spinal Cord Injury

Bowel Care, the Number One Concern for Those With Spinal Cord Injury

Bowel and bladder care are the top concerns for patients with spinal cord injuries as the neural pathway becomes severely disrupted.

Spinal Cord Injury Needs Long Term Specialized Treatment

Spinal Cord Injury Needs Long Term Specialized Treatment

Blood flow to the injured site is disrupted and treatment is given for the first seven days but recent research shows that it may be insufficient.

Spinal Cord Injury Patient Regains Voluntary Motor Function

Spinal Cord Injury Patient Regains Voluntary Motor Function

A research participant with a complete spinal cord injury has regained the ability to move his legs voluntarily and stand six years after his injury.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Athletes Foot Spondylolisthesis Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Enuresis/Bedwetting Signature Drug Toxicity Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Cancer Drugs Banned in India Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...