by Samhita Vitta on  September 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM Lifestyle News
Exercise Makes You Smart
Positive effects on learning and memory in young adults can be achieved by even a single exercise workout, according to a new study.

The research review is published in Translational Sports Medicine.

The review included 13 relevant studies which studied different types of exercises such as running, walking and bicycle in individuals between 18 to 35 years.


Aerobic exercise at moderate to high intensity for 2 minutes to 1-hour improved concentration, attention and memory and learning functions for up to 2 hours.

These results may have critical education-related implications. "Exercise makes you smart," said co-author Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, of County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden.

Source: Medindia

