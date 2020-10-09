The review included 13 relevant studies which studied different types of exercises such as running, walking and bicycle in individuals between 18 to 35 years.
Aerobic exercise at moderate to high intensity for 2 minutes to 1-hour improved concentration, attention and memory and learning functions for up to 2 hours.
These results may have critical education-related implications.
"Exercise makes you smart,"
said co-author Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, of County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden.
Source: Medindia