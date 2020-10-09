Positive effects on learning and memory in young adults can be achieved by even a single exercise workout, according to a new study.



The research review is published in Translational Sports Medicine.

‘Aerobic exercise at a moderate to high intensity has positive effects on the learning and memory ability of young adults. It could have education-related implications.’

Read More..





These results may have critical education-related implications. "Exercise makes you smart," said co-author Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, of County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden.



Source: Medindia Aerobic exercise at moderate to high intensity for 2 minutes to 1-hour improved concentration, attention and memory and learning functions for up to 2 hours.These results may have critical education-related implications.said co-author Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, of County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden.Source: Medindia

The review included 13 relevant studies which studied different types of exercises such as running, walking and bicycle in individuals between 18 to 35 years.