Aerobic Exercise can Improve Endurance, Walking in Disabled Stroke Patients

Mixed aerobic activity provides the best result (4 treatment groups) followed by walking (12 treatment groups)

Cycling or recumbent stepping (a machine that allows stepping while in a seated position) while still significant was the least effective (7 treatment groups)

Overall, participants significantly improved their endurance level and walking speed

On average, participants walked almost half the size of a football field farther during a six-minute walking test. Participants with mild movement impairments benefited the most

Stroke remains the leading cause of disability in the U.S. and. Most current rehabilitation care following stroke has little to no focus on aerobic fitness, and when continued rehabilitation activity is suggested patients often fail to keep active without any support or guidance, according to an analysis of 19 published studies to assess the impact of aerobic exercise programs on endurance and walking ability after stroke.said Elizabeth Regan, DPT, study lead author, and Ph.D. candidate in Exercise Science at the University of South Carolina.Nearly 500 adults average ages between 54-71 completed aerobic exercise programs similar in structure to cardiac rehabilitation. Participants attended two to three sessions per week for about three months. Of nearly two dozen different exercise groups, walking was the most common type of activity, followed by stationary cycling and then mixed mode aerobic exercise. Physical abilities were tested before and after the intervention.Looking at results by activity type, the research team found:Regan said.said Stacy Fritz, Ph.D., PT, the study's co-author and associate professor of exercise science in the Physical Therapy Program at the University of South Carolina.While this study suggests group-based aerobic exercise programs improve health and endurance in stroke survivors, no control group analysis was performed for results comparison. Limited follow-up data were available to determine whether the health benefits persisted.Source: Eurekalert