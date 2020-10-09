Sleep Apnea Linked to Higher Spine Fracture in Women

Investigators examined data of 55,264 women without a prior history of bone fractures from the Nurses' Health Study.Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) was self-reported in 1.3% of the participants in 2002, and it increased to 3.3% by 2012.They also reported 461vertebral fractures and 921 hip fractures between 2002 and 2014.It was observed that women with a history of OSA had a 2-fold higher risk of vertebral fracture when compared to those with no OSA history.The strongest association was observed for sleep apnea associated with daytime sleepiness. However, no association was observed between OSA history and risk of hip fracture.said lead author Tianyi Huang, ScD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital.Source: Medindia