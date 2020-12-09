Exercise and Diet Helped Goa CM Recover from COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, said pranayam, exercise, and diet have helped him recover from the fatal viral infection.



Speaking to media at a virtual press conference, Sawant said he was asymptomatic and would be in-home isolation until September 17.

‘Performing regular pranayam, drinking sufficient fluids, and maintaining a good diet could help a person recover from COVID-19.’





The Chief Minister, who is also a qualified doctor of alternative medicine, suggested that patients who need post COVID care should "perform regular pranayam, drink sufficient liquids, and maintain a good diet."



"I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive the very next day. But other than fever and body ache for one day, I had no other symptoms," the Chief Minister stated.