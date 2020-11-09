by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM Diabetes News
Dose of Exercise in Diabetes Helps in Better Blood Sugar Control
The benefit of exercise on diabetes control is largely known. Regular exercise helps in better control of blood sugar and brings down the need for medication by 20%.

A new study by the American College of Sports Medicine states that the dose of exercise and its frequency profoundly impact lowering blood sugar levels.

Aerobic exercise and resistance training individually helps to reduce hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c). A combination of both types of training causes a greater reduction in HbA1c levels. Aerobic training includes activities that bring up the heart rate, like jogging or running. and resistance exercise training is strength training.


HbA1c, also called glycosylated hemoglobin, indicates the level of blood sugar over the past three months. HbA1c is formed when glucose combines with the hemoglobin in the red blood cells. When there is more glucose in the blood, the value of HbA1c rises. Recommended levels of HbA1c fall within the range of 6.%5-7%.

The aim of the new study was to understand whether a relationship existed between the dose or amount of prescribed exercise, frequency of training, and HbA1c control.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from a six-month trial. For the trial 185, type 2 diabetes was assigned to either aerobic group, resistance group, or combined training group. Researchers analyzed the relationships between the dose of exercise and its outcome on blood sugar control. The dose of the exercise was the total prescribed exercise sessions.

Participants in the exercise groups were asked to do three exercise sessions per week. The results showed that the completion of exercise improves blood sugar control.

Participants who completed just aerobic training and those in the combined aerobic and resistance training had greater blood sugar control improvements. The results were not seen in participants who were engaged in resistance training alone.

The relationships between the dose of exercise and blood sugar control were significant for younger people between the ages of 40-55 years, for men and those who had poor sugar control before participating in the study.

For older participants between the ages 55-70 years, among women and people with good blood sugar control at the start of the study, no significant relationship between percent of exercise sessions completed and improvements in blood sugar control was seen.

The findings suggest that the glycemic index control (HbA1c) was improved in people with type 2 diabetes with a higher training volume. This dose-response relationship was a string for aerobic training alone and combined training, but not for resistance training alone.



Source: Medindia

