by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM Diabetes News
Diabetes Control in Adolescents Via Text Messaging Intervention
Mobile-based technology could be used to help adolescents with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM). The technology that involves text-messaging with MyDiaText, improves outcome for diabetic adolescents while also providing them with financial incentives.

MyDiaText was developed in 2012 in collaboration with the School of Nursing, the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. This technology ensures their persistent engagement and increases in self-care among adolescents with diabetes.

Empowering Better Health

T1DM further complicates the already challenging adolescence period. The constant blood sugar monitoring, multiple doses of insulin administration, the diet and exercise regimens make self-care difficult. This results in poor diabetes control and outcomes for adolescents.


Statistics suggest that 88% of the teens own a mobile phone, and around 50% engaging in texting. Therefore, MyDiaText is an efficient tool that will help adolescents to be more involved with self-care and management of TD1M.

"We have demonstrated that text messaging is a promising method by which to engage adolescents with T1D who have suboptimal control, in their self-care, and deserves further investigation. There remains a need to develop a digital health intervention that significantly impacts glycemic control in this population" writes Terri H. Lipman, Ph.D., CRNP, FAAN, the Miriam Stirl Endowed Term Professor of Nutrition, Professor of Nursing of Children and Assistant Dean for Community Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing). Lipman is the senior author of the article.

The findings are published in Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

Source: Medindia

