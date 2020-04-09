Diabetes Control in Adolescents Via Text Messaging Intervention

T1DM further complicates the already challenging adolescence period. The constant blood sugar monitoring, multiple doses of insulin administration, the diet and exercise regimens make self-care difficult. This results in poor diabetes control and outcomes for adolescents.
Statistics suggest that 88% of the teens own a mobile phone, and around 50% engaging in texting. Therefore, MyDiaText is an efficient tool that will help adolescents to be more involved with self-care and management of TD1M.
"We have demonstrated that text messaging is a promising method by which to engage adolescents with T1D who have suboptimal control, in their self-care, and deserves further investigation. There remains a need to develop a digital health intervention that significantly impacts glycemic control in this population"
writes Terri H. Lipman, Ph.D., CRNP, FAAN, the Miriam Stirl Endowed Term Professor of Nutrition, Professor of Nursing of Children and Assistant Dean for Community Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing). Lipman is the senior author of the article.
The findings are published in Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology
Source: Medindia