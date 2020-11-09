by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Gene Mutation Identified in Generalized Lymph Node Swelling
Mutations in a novel gene, ANGPT2, that is responsible for primary lymphedema, has been identified. These mutations could lead to the dysfunction of ANGPT2 protein that otherwise helps in lymphatic and blood vessel maturation.

"The mutations result in loss of the normal function of the ANGPT2 protein that is known to play a role in lymphatic and blood vessel maturation. This important discovery opens possibilities for the development of improved treatments of lymphedema", explains Professor Kari Alitalo.

The study by the Human Molecular Genetics laboratory of the de Duve Institute (UCLouvain), headed by Professor Miikka Vikkula, is published in Science Translational Medicine.


Lymphedema is a chronic, debilitating condition caused by abnormal development or function of the lymphatic system. It is characterized by poor drainage of lymph from tissues that leads to its accumulation in the legs or arms, causing swelling, and fibrosis.

Lymphedema limits mobility and increases the likelihood of infections. Lymphedema can be primary, which has no underlying cause, or secondary, that results from removed or damaged lymph vessels, after surgery, infection, or cancer treatment. Primary lymphedema is often inherited.

So far, there is no cure for lymphedema, and only a handful of cases become manageable with time.

For the study, the research team collected samples from almost 900 patients, and family members, suffering from primary lymphedema. They used whole-exome sequencing to identify mutations in ANGPT2 in lymphedema patients from five families. The ANGPT2 encodes the angiopoietin-2 protein, a growth factor that binds to receptors in the blood and lymphatic vessels.

"ANGPT2 has previously been shown to influence lymphatic development in mice, but this is the first time when mutations in this gene were found to cause lymphedema in humans", says Professor Alitalo.

Among the five mutations that were identified, one deletes an entire gene copy, while the other four mutations were amino acid substitutions.

Among the four, three of the mutants had a dominant-negative effect. They were improperly secreted from cells that normally produce the protein, which decreases the secretion of the protein.

The fourth mutant was hyperactive proliferation of dilated lymphatic vessels. This mutant demonstrated altered integrin binding.

The mutations that resulted in primary lymphedema gives information about the function of the ANGPT2 protein and mechanisms that lead to lymphedema.

"Identifying the genetic causes is crucial for better management of the disease. It makes a more precise and reliable diagnosis possible, where today, many people with the disease are still not diagnosed. As the newly published study shows, research on lymphedema leads to insight in the underlying cellular mechanisms, which may be targeted for the development of new therapies", Professor Alitalo continues.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Lymphedema
Lymphedema is commonly caused by the removal of or damage to the lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. The swelling occurs in one of the arms or legs.
READ MORE
Armpit Lump
Armpit lumps and raised bumps in the armpits caused by infection, cysts and other types of conditions, including cancer. It can cause irritation, redness and pain. Antibiotics are one of the treatment strategies.
READ MORE
Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom
What are types of lumps in throat and what causes them? Can they be a sign or symptom of something more sinister? Understand these lumps better.
READ MORE
Filariasis
Filariasis is a parasitic disease transmitted by blood-feeding arthropods, mainly black flies and mosquitoes.
READ MORE
Burkitt’s Lymphoma
Burkitt’s lymphoma is a rare type of non-hodgkin’s lymphoma that commonly affects children. It usually begins in the abdominal region.
READ MORE
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Facial Swelling Symptom Evaluation
Facial swelling or swollen face may appear as a small swelling affecting a part of the face, or a generalized swelling of the face.
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
Swollen Glands
Swollen lymph nodes/ Lymphadenopathy is a condition where lymph nodes that are present throughout the body that are otherwise not palpable become enlarged and are palpable.
READ MORE
Swollen Lymph Nodes
Swollen lymph nodes refer to enlargement of one or more lymph nodes in the body. The medical term for swollen lymph nodes is lymphadenopathy.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingNon-Hodgkins LymphomaCystic FibrosisMcArdle DiseaseWeaver SyndromeFacial Swelling Symptom EvaluationBurkitt’s LymphomaThoracic Outlet SyndromeSwollen GlandsSwollen Lymph Nodes