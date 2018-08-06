medindia
Excess Zinc in Muscles Linked to Cancer Mortality

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 8, 2018 at 2:13 AM Cancer News
Excess zinc uptake in muscle leads to muscle wasting in cancer, found researchers. The findings, published online today in Nature Medicine, could pave the way for the development of drugs to treat or prevent muscle wasting in advanced cancer patients.
Cachexia occurs in many types of cancers, including pancreatic, gastrointestinal, lung, and head and neck cancers. Yet the condition remains poorly understood, due in part to limited research funding in this area, difficulty developing animal models that accurately replicate the condition in human cancer, and a lack of reliable biomarkers to help diagnose cachexia early and monitor its progression during cancer treatment.

"There's a common misconception that cachexia is just a nutritional problem caused by a loss of appetite stemming from the cancer or its treatments," says study leader Swarnali Acharyya, PhD, assistant professor of pathology & cell biology in the Institute of Cancer Genetics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "Cachectic patients are typically given appetite stimulants, but these remedies only help temporarily and cannot reverse cachexia. As cachexia continues to break down muscle, patients often become too weak to tolerate standard doses of anti-cancer therapies, and their doctors have to scale back treatment. Cachexia can also weaken the muscles of the diaphragm and the heart, causing many cancer patients to die from respiratory or heart failure. To find better ways of treating this condition, we need to learn more about its underlying cause and the molecular mechanisms associated with this syndrome."

In the study, Acharyya's team looked in the muscles of mice with cachexia to see if they could find differences compared with normal muscles. The analysis revealed greater activity of a protein called ZIP14, which is typically expressed in liver cells to facilitate metal transport but was found to be abnormally expressed in muscles of the cancer models. They also found high levels of ZIP14 in samples of muscle tissue from cancer patients with cachexia, suggesting a link between ZIP14 and cachexia in people.

The reason why ZIP14 pumps more zinc into muscles in cachexia was traced back to the systemic effects of cancer. The researchers found that two factors--TNF-alpha and TGF-beta, which are associated with advanced cancer--increase ZIP14 expression in muscle.

"We often think cancer injures the body by spreading and invading vital organs," Acharyya says. "But cancer can also injure in another way, by releasing substances that affect other areas of the body that are cancer-free. This is an area that is often overlooked in cancer biology research, but addressing it during cancer treatment could have an important impact on patient survival and quality of life."

The discovery of zinc and ZIP14's connection with cachexia may lead to ways to reduce cachexia's impact on patients. In the study, reducing ZIP14 in muscle cells markedly reduced cachexia, suggesting that drugs that inhibit ZIP14 could improve cancer survival and quality of life.

"Zinc is essential for maintaining many functions in our body, and is often taken as a supplement," says Acharyya. "But excess zinc supplementation may not always be a good thing, because we saw that giving excess zinc supplements to mice with tumors accelerated their muscle wasting and weight loss. With more translational studies, clinicians and patients may need to reconsider the practice of using zinc supplements, especially if they have tumors commonly associated with cachexia."

Dr. Acharyya is currently designing strategies to inactivate ZIP14 with Anup Biswas, PhD, one of the lead authors of this study. These efforts could lead to the development of therapies to combat cancer cachexia in the future.

Source: Eurekalert
Cachexia

Cachexia

Cachexia refers to severe muscle and fat loss, anorexia and marked weight loss due to an underlying chronic disease condition leading to lower life expectancy.

CRISPR Technology Shows Promise in Treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

CRISPR Technology Shows Promise in Treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Adeno-associated virus used to carry CRISPR-Cas9 genes into motor neurons to delay onset of symptoms of Lou Gehrig's disease in mice.

World Cancer Death Clock

World Cancer Death Clock

World Cancer Death Clock is a dynamic calculator that constantly updates the number of people in the world dying due to various cancers.

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Foods High in Zinc

Foods High in Zinc

Zinc is needed in small amounts every day for good health. It is very important for proper functioning of the immune system.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

