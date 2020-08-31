Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died this evening, said his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet.



Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."



Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.



‘The government announces 7-day state mourning on the demisal of former President Pranab Mukherjee.’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society."



