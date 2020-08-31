Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.
‘The government announces 7-day state mourning on the demisal of former President Pranab Mukherjee.’
The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society."
Source: IANS