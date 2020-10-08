Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Pranab Mukherjee, former President has informed that he was tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He also requested people to get their COVID-19 test done. Meanwhile, India has registered 62,064 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," the former President tweeted.



Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.



‘Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He has asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.’

"I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery."



Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir!."



The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle: "We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid-19."



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Please take care, sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health."



BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: "The nation's best wishes are with former President, respected Pranab Da. I am sure he will recover soon from Covid-19."



Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.







Source: IANS Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted:West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said:Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said:Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.Source: IANS Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.

Recommended Reading COVID-19 In Andhra: 10,820 New Cases Reported Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 10,820 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,27,860, while 98 fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,036, health officials said. READ MORE COVID-19: 6,202 Persons Discharged in TN In 24 Hours As many as 6,020 persons were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu after recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday, while 5,994 persons have tested positive for the disease. READ MORE COVID-19 Update: India Conducts More Than 7 Lakh Tests Daily Though its tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 21.53 lakh so far, India is continuing with its policy of ramping up tests and has set a new high of over 7 lakh tests in a single day. READ MORE Efficiency of Different Masks in Protecting People Against COVID-19 Efficiency of 14 different face masks and covering in preventing the spread of viral droplets, were evaluated by a group of researchers. They used a simple, cost-effective method. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE