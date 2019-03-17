medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

European Countries See a Reduction In Smoking Among Older People

by Rishika Gupta on  March 17, 2019 at 6:35 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tobacco control policy actions such as increases in tobacco taxes and smoke-free policies have led to a decrease in smoking among older people in European countries, finds a new study.
European Countries See a Reduction In Smoking Among Older People
European Countries See a Reduction In Smoking Among Older People

Increases in tobacco taxes and smoke-free policies in European countries were significantly related with a reduction in smoking among older adults, according to a new Addiction study.

For the study, investigators examined data from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE) on adults aged 50 years and older in four waves from 2004 to 2013 from 10 countries.

A negative association between tobacco control policies and smoking was observed especially among those between 50 and 65 years old, and among those with lower levels of education. By contrast, no relationship was found among those older than 65 years and among those with high education. Furthermore, the association was not found to be different between men and women.

"Among tobacco control policies, we found tax increases and smoke-free policies particularly associated with a reduction in smoking among the lower educated adults older than 50 years, suggesting that these policies could potentially reduce socioeconomic inequalities in smoking," said lead author Dr. Manuel Serrano-Alarcón, of NOVA University of Lisbon, in Portugal.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Anti-smoking Drug to Control Neurons

Anti-smoking drug named varenicline is re-purposed for new indication which is controlling the activity of neurons.

Smoking During Pregnancy can Spur Death Risk for Baby

For women, who smoked an average of 1-20 cigarettes a day, the odds of sudden unexpected infant death increased by 0.07 with each additional cigarette, stated new study.

Smoking During Pregnancy Doubles the Risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death

Any amount of smoking during pregnancy could double the risk of an infant dying from sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), according to a new study.

Waterpipe, Cigarette Smoking Up Heart Attack Risk at Younger Age in Saudi Arabians

Smoking hookah or cigarette can increase the risk of heart attack at a younger age in Saudi Arabians, finds a new study.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive