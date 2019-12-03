medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Smoking During Pregnancy can Spur Death Risk for Baby

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 12, 2019 at 8:13 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Just one cigarette a day during pregnancy was found to double the risk of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), warned new study. SUID is defined as sudden and unexpected death of a baby below one year of age, in which the cause is not obvious before investigation.
Smoking During Pregnancy can Spur Death Risk for Baby
Smoking During Pregnancy can Spur Death Risk for Baby

For women, who smoked an average of 1-20 cigarettes a day, the odds of SUID increased by 0.07 with each additional cigarette, according to the study published in Pediatrics.

"With this information, doctors can better counsel pregnant women about their smoking habits, knowing that the number of cigarettes smoked daily during pregnancy significantly increase the risk of SUID," said lead author Tatiana Anderson, from the Seattle Children's Research Institute.

"We hope advising women about this risk will result in less babies dying from these tragic causes."

Women who reduced smoking by the third trimester saw a 12 per cent decrease in SUID risk. Quitting smoking was associated with a 23 per cent reduction in the risk.

"The most important takeaway is for women to understand that quitting smoking before and during pregnancy by far results in the greatest reduction in the SUID risk," she said.

For the study, the team used computational modelling techniques to analyse maternal cigarette smoking habits for about 20 million births in the US.

The data supports public health efforts aimed at encouraging women to quit smoking well before pregnancy, Anderson said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Are you pregnant? Use Medindia's simple and useful calculator to find out whether you are pregnant or not.

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Health Hazards of Smoking Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery 

What's New on Medindia

Food Choices During Traveling

Health Benefits of Rosemary Herb

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive