Behavioral problems were found to be common among children of mothers with epilepsy who took common antiepileptic drugs during pregnancy, according to a new study.

Epilepsy Drugs During Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Behavioral Problems

‘Children of mothers with epilepsy should be monitored regularly for behavioral changes, and proper interventions should be taken to help parents cope up with or reduce these problems.’

In the Epilepsia study, behavioral questionnaires were completed for 181 children aged 6 to 7 years, and for most children both parents completed behavioral questionnaires.Based on parental ratings, valproate- exposed children were most affected, but parents of carbamezepine-, lamotrigine-, and levetiracetam-exposed children also reported behavioral problems."It is important to monitor children of mothers with epilepsy and also consider other possible contributing factors, such as family factors. These may provide starting points for interventions to help parents cope with or even decrease child behavioral problems," said lead author Yfke Huber-Mollema, MsC, of the Stichting Epilepsy Instellingen Nederland (SEIN) and the University of Amsterdam.Source: Eurekalert