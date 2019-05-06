medindia

Epilepsy Drugs During Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Behavioral Problems

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 5, 2019 at 5:02 PM Child Health News
Behavioral problems were found to be common among children of mothers with epilepsy who took common antiepileptic drugs during pregnancy, according to a new study.
In the Epilepsia study, behavioral questionnaires were completed for 181 children aged 6 to 7 years, and for most children both parents completed behavioral questionnaires.

Based on parental ratings, valproate- exposed children were most affected, but parents of carbamezepine-, lamotrigine-, and levetiracetam-exposed children also reported behavioral problems.

"It is important to monitor children of mothers with epilepsy and also consider other possible contributing factors, such as family factors. These may provide starting points for interventions to help parents cope with or even decrease child behavioral problems," said lead author Yfke Huber-Mollema, MsC, of the Stichting Epilepsy Instellingen Nederland (SEIN) and the University of Amsterdam.



Source: Eurekalert

