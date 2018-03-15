medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Ensuring the Perfect Sleep in Expecting Mothers

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 15, 2018 at 11:42 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

While pregnancy can be one of the most exhilarating experiences a woman can have, it is important that expectant mothers have a perfect sleep cycles.
Ensuring the Perfect Sleep in Expecting Mothers
Ensuring the Perfect Sleep in Expecting Mothers

From glowing with the excitement of a life growing inside to the amount of pampering experienced by expectant mothers, expectant mothers are showered with care.

Sleep is a significant aspect that plays a crucial role in the health of the mother and baby.

Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Wakefit.co and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, The Outfit, outline a few ways through which expecting mothers can ensure they get a good night's sleep in the most comfortable manner to ensure that the baby growing inside gets its share of much-needed, peaceful slumber.

* Watch your diet: It is said that what we eat before going to sleep has an immense impact on how well we doze off. Pregnant mothers should ideally eat light during dinner, and avoid acidic, oil-rich or fatty foods. Additionally, they should ensure that there is at least an hour's gap between their finishing dinner and going to sleep. Furthermore, it is not ideal to directly go into a resting position after eating and pregnant women should ideally take a short walk before going to sleep.

* Identify a comfortable position: With a protruding belly, it can become difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position. As per some reports, it is suggested that pregnant women start sleeping on their left side, as it increases the amount of blood and nutrients that reach the baby. From the third trimester onwards, women should practice sleeping on the left side and not on their backs as the weight of the baby can compress the mother's major blood vessels.

* Choose the perfect mattress: It is essential for pregnant women to sleep in a bed that is comfortable and has a clean, comfortable and sturdy mattress. Recently, various modern-day mattress innovators such as Wakefit have brought about a revolution of sorts in the mattress industry by introducing a unique offering called memory foam mattresses. These mattresses can adjust themselves according to the body contours of the sleeper, thereby giving a feeling of being cocooned in a cozy space for that ultimate sleep.

* Cut down on fluid intake during night: It is an oft-repeated advice to ensure the undisturbed sleep of pregnant mothers is not broken by repeated visits to the bathroom. Also, keeping perfumed potpourri or soap, scented candles etc, near the bed helps to tide over those pressing bouts of nausea.

* Consume light, happy content: Reading gory books before bed-time or watching extremely tense, edge-of-the-seat thrillers before sleep can often have a negative impact on the body. It is advised that pregnant mothers should start slowing down 1.5-2 hours prior to sleeping and listen to mellow songs, take a relaxing bath or read/watch light and uplifting content in books or TV shows.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

New Biomarker To Diagnose Preeclampsia in First Trimester of Pregnancy

New Biomarker To Diagnose Preeclampsia in First Trimester of Pregnancy

Preeclampsia, a sudden pregnancy complication that can interfere with the blood flow to the placenta can now be detected with a blood test in the first trimester.

Soaring High-risk Pregnancy Cases in Srikakulam Needs Attention

Soaring High-risk Pregnancy Cases in Srikakulam Needs Attention

Thirty percent of pregnant women in Srikakulam, a district in Andra Pradesh, South India are at high-risk, posing a risk for the baby.

Do All Women Receive Advice on Pregnancy Weight Gain?

Do All Women Receive Advice on Pregnancy Weight Gain?

The advice of a doctor on weight gain during pregnancy has an impact on women though, only 25% of them get appropriate advice.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...