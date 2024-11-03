Sleep Well, Mom-to-Be: Insomnia Therapy Lowers Postpartum Depression Risk

Improving sleep during pregnancy can help prevent postpartum depression.



Early Intervention with CBTi

While poor sleep is common during and after pregnancy, Canadian researchers suggest cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTi) as an effective solution. CBTi can improve sleep patterns and alleviate postpartum depression. ( )The team from the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Vancouver campus University of Calgary showed that CBTi, which can detect thoughts, behaviors, and sleep patterns that lead to insomnia, during pregnancy can significantly prevent the risk of postpartum depressive symptoms after a baby arrives. The therapeutic intervention includes challenging or reframing misconceptions and restructuring habits to improve sleep quality.Dr. Elizabeth Keys, an Assistant Professor in UBCO’s School of Nursing noted that early intervention with CBTi may be crucial both for the baby and the mother. Keys said that CBTi -- the gold standard for the treatment of insomnia -- is similar to antidepressant medications. Since it comes with fewer side effects, the therapy is considered safe in pregnancy.Postpartum depression (PPD) is a mood disorder that can affect women and men after childbirth. It can impact a person's behavior and physical health. Crying more than usual, feeling angry, distant from the baby, doubting the ability to care for the baby, and thoughts of harming the baby or yourself are the common symptoms.The study included 62 women assessed for insomnia and depressive symptoms. While half were randomly assigned to an intervention group, the others were added to a control group.Keys found that the results, which appear in the issue of thewere “enormously encouraging” and can help all women who have struggled in the early days with their newborns.Keys said the next thing is to find ways to “make the treatment more accessible to pregnant individuals to improve sleep health equity.”Source-IANS