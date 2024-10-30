Late Menopause: A Hidden Trigger for Asthma Risk

Watch out! Late menopause could heighten your asthma risk.

Did You Know?

Women using hormone therapy were found to have a 63% higher risk of developing asthma.

Women who experience menopause later in life face a higher risk of developing asthma, reports a new study.Many studies suggest that entering menopause at an earlier age can harm a woman’s health, raising the risk of issues like heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and depression. However, a new study is linking a later age at natural menopause with a greater risk for asthma. Results of the study are published online in, the journal of The Menopause Society ().Asthma is a common, chronic diseaseThe prevalence of asthma has been increasing over recent years, creating a substantial economic impact because it is one of the highest diseases for healthcare use.Multiple studies have suggested a possible link between asthma and sex hormones. Most notable is the fact that adult-onset asthma is more common in women than men. In childhood, asthma is more prevalent in boys. After puberty, however, asthma occurs more often in girls. Women also tend to have more severe asthma and are less likely to have remission of the disease.Some studies have found a peak incidence of asthma at around age 40 years, which is commonly the age of the menopause transition, whereas other studies found a peak at the average age at menopause, which is 51 years. Both natural estrogen and synthetic estrogen, such as used in hormone therapy, offer similar risk profiles., whereas women who stopped hormone therapy were two times more likely to quit asthma treatment. Higher body mass index also is shown to be a risk factor for women, but not men, because fat produces estrogen.Unfortunately, research on the association between menopause and asthma incidence is limited and has yielded conflicting results. That is why this newest study, based on 10 years of follow-up data from more than 14,000 postmenopausal women, was designed to investigate the association between the age at natural menopause and incidence of asthma in nonsmoking postmenopausal women.The study researchers found that women with early menopause (which occurs between 40 and 44 years of age) are at a reduced risk of asthma, which led them to suggest a role of estrogen with asthma risk.Study results are published in the article “The association between age at natural menopause and risk of asthma among postmenopausal women from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging.”“This study highlights sex-based differences in asthma, withIt also showed thatClinicians should be aware of this link and should monitor women with later age at natural menopause for asthma symptoms,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.Source-Eurekalert