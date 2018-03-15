A Known Drug can Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting

A new study suggests that a known drug amisulpride can be used to prevent postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV). The findings of the study are published in the journal Anesthesiology. The drug, amisulpride when used intraoperatively in combination with a standard anti-nausea treatment showed a significant reduction in occurrence of PONV, in the 24 hours after surgery in high risk patients.

A Known Drug can Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting



"Tens of millions of Americans undergo surgery each year and many suffer with nausea and vomiting after their operation," said lead scientist Peter Kranke, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at the University of Wurzburg in Germany. "Post-operative nausea and vomiting contributes to patient distress, can delay recovery after surgery and increases hospital costs. Patients with multiple risk factors for PONV require a multimodal approach for its prevention, including using a combination of anti-nausea drugs with different mechanisms of action, since it cannot be predicted which pathway(s) will be active in a patient."



‘Low dose of intravenous amisulpride in combination with a standard anti-nausea treatment is found to be safe and effective in preventing PONV.’ Risk factors for PONV include being female, having a prior history of PONV or motion sickness, nonsmokers and those expected to use opioids after surgery for pain. Without effective preventive treatment,



Currently, drugs from the serotonin 5-HT3 and corticosteroid classes are most commonly administered intraoperatively to prevent nausea and vomiting after surgery. However, "safe and effective anti-nausea drugs from other classes are needed to complement these," Dr. Kranke said.







The study included 1,147 adult patients undergoing elective surgery under general anesthesia, who had three or four PONV risk factors. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either 5 milligrams of amisulpride intravenously or a placebo at the beginning of receiving general anesthesia, in addition to another anti-nausea drug.



Scientists found 58 percent of patients receiving amisulpride had a complete response -- defined as no vomiting or need for fast-acting medication to relieve vomiting -- in the 24 hours after surgery, compared with 47 percent of those receiving the placebo. Overall, vomiting (14 percent amisulpride vs. 20 percent placebo), any nausea (50 percent amisulpride vs. 58 percent placebo), significant nausea (37 percent amisulpride vs. 48 percent placebo), and those requiring fast-acting medication to relieve vomiting (41 percent amisulpride vs. 49 percent placebo) were significantly lower in the amisulpride group. Adverse events occurred no more frequently with amisulpride than with placebo.



The scientists concluded a low dose of intravenous amisulpride is safe and effective in preventing PONV when given in combination with an anti-nausea drug from another class to high-risk adult patients undergoing elective procedures. "This could enable improved control of PONV and allow for earlier mobilization and discharge of surgical patients," Dr. Kranke said.



Amisulpride is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the authors, amisulpride has been used orally - in much larger doses than the intravenous dose used to prevent PONV in the current study - in European patients for 30 years to manage psychosis.







