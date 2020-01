Engineered Mosquitoes Cannot be Infected With or Transmit Any Dengue Virus: Study

Font : A- A+



A new study has found that genetically engineered mosquitoes were resistant to multiple types of dengue virus (DENV).

Engineered Mosquitoes Cannot be Infected With or Transmit Any Dengue Virus: Study



The findings of the study are published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Prasad Paradkar of the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, and Omar Akbari of the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues. As noted by the authors, this is the first engineered approach that targets all types of DENV, which is crucial for effective disease suppression.



‘The new strategy could be coupled with a gene-drive system to rapidly convert wild mosquito populations into genetically modified mosquitoes that would be completely resistant to DENV transmission.’ Show Full Article





These mosquitoes express a gene encoding an engineered single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from a broadly neutralizing DENV human monoclonal antibody. Mosquitoes expressing the anti-DENV scFv cannot be infected with or transmit any of the four types of DENV, so they should not be able to transmit the virus to humans. Taken together, these results provide a compelling route for developing effective genetic-based DENV control strategies, which could be extended to curtail related viruses.



Akbari adds, "The most important aspect of this study is the fact that we engineered mosquitoes to be refractory to all major serotypes of Dengue virus. This may serve as a genetic tool to control Dengue in the wild in the future."



Source: Eurekalert Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that represents a pressing global problem, and new solutions are needed to prevent its transmission. DENV is mainly transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Recent advances in genetic engineering technologies have made it possible to create mosquitoes with reduced vector competence, limiting their ability to acquire and transmit pathogens. In the new study, the authors describe the development of A. aegypti mosquitoes synthetically engineered to be resistant to multiple types of DENV.These mosquitoes express a gene encoding an engineered single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from a broadly neutralizing DENV human monoclonal antibody. Mosquitoes expressing the anti-DENV scFv cannot be infected with or transmit any of the four types of DENV, so they should not be able to transmit the virus to humans. Taken together, these results provide a compelling route for developing effective genetic-based DENV control strategies, which could be extended to curtail related viruses.Akbari adds, "The most important aspect of this study is the fact that we engineered mosquitoes to be refractory to all major serotypes of Dengue virus. This may serve as a genetic tool to control Dengue in the wild in the future."Source: Eurekalert The findings of the study are published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Prasad Paradkar of the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, and Omar Akbari of the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues. As noted by the authors, this is the first engineered approach that targets all types of DENV, which is crucial for effective disease suppression.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on:

by Colleen Fleiss on January 17, 2020 at 12:43 AM Tropical Disease News