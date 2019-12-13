medindia

Bacteria to Fight Dengue Virus

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 13, 2019 at 1:15 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Sri Lankan government is set to use special bacteria as part of a programme to eradicate the dengue virus, stated a Health Ministry official.
Bacteria to Fight Dengue Virus
Bacteria to Fight Dengue Virus

Deputy Director General of the Health Ministry Paba Palihawadana said that a type of bacteria called "Wolbachia" will be released in 25 local townships in Colombo starting February 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Show Full Article


Households will be provided with mosquito eggs and a food capsule which must be sealed in water for two weeks, after which the mature mosquitoes will be released into the environment to spread the bacteria.

It competes with mosquito-borne viruses like dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika, helping to reduce transmission of the viruses.

Australia was the first country in the world to use "Wolbachia" to control mosquito-borne diseases and no transmissions have been recorded in eight years.

In 2017, Sri Lanka suffered a severe outbreak of dengue with 186,101 reported cases and over 320 deaths. The unprecedented outbreak was met with significant government intervention to eradicate breeding grounds and educate citizens.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, the country recorded 86,484 cases of dengue in 2019.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Quiz on Dengue

Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz. ...

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.

Stop Dengue: New Tool to Track the Global Spread of Dengue

Dengue Prevention: Newly developed tool can predict the global spread of deadly mosquito diseases, like dengue, malaria, Zika, and chikungunya, and help track them at their source.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken PoxDengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMosquito DiseasesShigellosisDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueMRSA - The Super Bug

What's New on Medindia

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Gastroscopy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive