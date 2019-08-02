Tuberculosis (TB) is the most significant public health challenge in India and eradicating TB by 2025 could be a tough task.

Elimination of TB in India by 2025 a Tough Task: The Global Fund

‘India currently has the world's highest burden of tuberculosis (TB). Ending TB by 2025 in India is a tough challenge. However, early diagnoses and timely treatment could be the cornerstone in the fight against TB.’

While the government's goal ofis worthy of applause, it is "tough" and "very stretching," given where the country stands currently, says a top executive at the Switzerland-based non-profit The Global Fund., with 27 percent of all global cases and over 30 percent of all deaths worldwide.In March 2017,"The biggest challenge in fighting infectious disease in India is TB," Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, told IANS on Thursday."2025 is a tough challenge, given where India stands and is very stretching, as it isn't far away," Sands added.However, he noted that it is great to have a demanding an ambitious goal and "since the announcement, there has been a marked acceleration in the progress against TB.""I would applaud the leadership and action being taken. The government is showing a will and determination to realize the ambitious goal," Sand stressed.The Global Fund has been active since 2002 and have partnered with the government in the fight against HIV, TB, and Malaria.Since 2002, the non-profit has disbursed $2.1 billion in various programmes to fight HIV, TB, and malaria and strengthen health systems in India. For the 2017-2019-allocation period, the organization has allocated $500 million - the largest proportion of it is focused on TB.to as many as 15 others," Sands said.But, the new indicators are encouraging, he said. TB notification in India has increased from 1.7 million in 2015 to 2.15 million in 2018."If we have to beat the epidemic, we need to see the continued trajectory, decreases in the proportion of people falling ill with TB, and getting early diagnoses and treatment," Sands told IANS.Although India accounts for 4 percent of the estimated global malaria cases and 68 percent of reported cases in South-East Asia, it has halved since 2000.On HIV, Sands maintained that while India has made progress, there is still significant work to be done."Overcoming barriers to access to marginalized communities, especially to women in the remote areas, by leveraging the ASHA network and mobile clinics could help in the fight against the epidemics," Sands said.Source: IANS