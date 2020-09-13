Electroconvulsive Therapy Helps Reduce Suicide Risk in Bipolar Patients

‘Electroconvulsive therapy can reduce suicide risk and allow most bipolar patients affected by the treatment-resistant bipolar disease to return to a more normal life.’

Participants selected for the group had tried five different drugs for their bipolar condition without success.

77 of the patients in the study were classified as being at severe suicide risk.

After treatment with ECT, only two patients remained at severe suicide risk.

65 showed no suicide risk at all.

ECT was found to be promising in treating bipolar sufferers with remission rates of over 60% for symptoms characteristic of bipolar "mixed states".

Restricting access to means of suicides like pesticides, medications, or firearms

Interventions at school, work, and homes

Identifying and addressing mental disorders like depression, bipolar disorder

Addressing alcohol and substance abuse

Removing stigma against mental health and suicide

Follow-up care and counseling for people who have attempted suicide

Modern ECT is given under general anesthetic and helps treat major depression. Given 2 to 3 times per week, with between 6 and 16 treatments needed to show a positive effect.said Giulio Brancati.Despite the long-term evidence, ECT is still viewed as a controversial treatment by the general public and the media. Commenting, Dr Henricus Ruhe, psychiatrist at Radboudumc Netherlands, and Chair of the ECNP Abstract and Poster Committee, said:Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved. It affects around 1% of Europeans, meaning that approximately 5 million Europeans suffer. The disorder causes mixed states of mania and depression, leading to increased suicide risk.Suicides are a preventable cause of death, which can be catered to with effective measures at the population, sub-population, and individual levels. Few measures include:Source: Medindia