Electroconvulsive Therapy Helps Reduce Suicide Risk in Bipolar Patients

‘Electroconvulsive therapy can reduce suicide risk and allow most bipolar patients affected by the treatment-resistant bipolar disease to return to a more normal life.’
Electroconvulsive therapy
- Participants selected for the group had tried five different drugs for their bipolar condition without success.
- 77 of the patients in the study were classified as being at severe suicide risk.
- After treatment with ECT, only two patients remained at severe suicide risk.
- 65 showed no suicide risk at all.
- ECT was found to be promising in treating bipolar sufferers with remission rates of over 60% for symptoms characteristic of bipolar "mixed states".
Modern ECT is given under general anesthetic and helps treat major depression.
Given 2 to 3 times per week, with between 6 and 16 treatments needed to show a positive effect.
"ECT is used for major depression, but much less so for the other phases of Bipolar Disorder, especially for so-called mixed states, which have lower visibility. We find that many patients with treatment-resistant bipolar catatonic and mixed states are misdiagnosed as having schizophrenia. These patients need to be given a chance via receiving the right treatment,"
said Giulio Brancati.
Despite the long-term evidence, ECT is still viewed as a controversial treatment by the general public and the media. Commenting, Dr Henricus Ruhe, psychiatrist at Radboudumc Netherlands, and Chair of the ECNP Abstract and Poster Committee, said: "This is also the case in Italy where very few centres can offer ECT nowadays.This prejudice against modern ECT unjustly stigmatizes both patients and psychiatry, and denies treatment to seriously-ill patients".
What is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved. It affects around 1% of Europeans, meaning that approximately 5 million Europeans suffer. The disorder causes mixed states of mania and depression, leading to increased suicide risk.
Means to Prevent the Burden of Suicide
Suicides are a preventable cause of death, which can be catered to with effective measures at the population, sub-population, and individual levels. Few measures include:
- Restricting access to means of suicides like pesticides, medications, or firearms
- Interventions at school, work, and homes
- Identifying and addressing mental disorders like depression, bipolar disorder
- Addressing alcohol and substance abuse
- Removing stigma against mental health and suicide
- Follow-up care and counseling for people who have attempted suicide
